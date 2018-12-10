The (Vegan!) Anti-Inflammatory, Age-Reversing Food You Should Be Eating — But Aren't

Hippocrates was right when he said that "all disease begins in the gut." In fact, you do not have to have gut symptoms to have gut problems. Even seemingly unrelated health problems such as brain fog, anxiety, skin issues, and even autoimmune conditions all have their roots in gut dysfunction. Because of this fact, healing and supporting your gut should be on the top of your list when it comes to managing your overall health.

As a functional medicine practitioner and best-selling author, it is my job to work toward healing the body from the inside out through natural remedies. I am well-versed in not only discovering the underlying cause of a person's health problems but also how to go about healing them naturally. One of my favorite gut-healing tools, which I talk about a lot, is bone broth. Rich in collagen and other nutrients, it is one of my go-to tools for anyone looking to rebuild gut function and heal themselves from leaky gut syndrome, candida overgrowth, SIBO, and other health problems.

However, many people want a plant-based alternative to heal their gut. As I have seen through many years in my practice, not very many plant-eaters are too excited when I suggest having serving upon serving of steaming animal bone broth on a regular basis—no matter how beneficial it can be to their health. So, what's a health-conscious plant lover to do?

Enter galangal broth. Not to be confused with ginger, galangal is its own root but still part of the same rhizome family of plants, which makes its appearance to ginger very similar. But while they may look the same, they each have their own unique taste and texture. Unlike regular ginger, galangal can only be sliced, not grated, due to its harder exterior. Galangal also has a much stronger flavor than the spicy taste of ginger—galangal packs a punch to the taste buds with its sharp, extra citrusy, piney flavor. Galangal is also referred to as Thai ginger due to its popularity in Thai, Malaysian, and Indonesian cuisines and has been used for centuries in ayurvedic medicine and remedies in other Asian cultures.

What the galangal root lacks in collagen and other nutrients found only in bone broth it makes up for with its other powerful compounds that work to heal the gut through various means. Without a doubt, galangal broth is one of my top ways to heal the gut. Here's why: