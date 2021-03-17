What This Functional MD Wants You To Know About Inflammation & Energy

The first of the three Ls refers to leaky gut. We’ll discuss this condition in more detail shortly, but the basic concept is this: thanks to a steady stream of processed foods, certain plant foods, pesticides and other chemicals, and overprescribed pharmaceuticals, the protective lining of our intestinal tract—aka our “gut wall”—has to weather quite a storm.

All of these agents combine to degrade the integrity of the gut wall, causing microscopic holes to form that then allow bacteria and other harmful molecules to leak out of the intestines and into the bloodstream and surrounding tissues. Because 70 to 80% of your immune system lives in the layers of tissue making up the gut wall and in the fat that surrounds your intestines, wherever there is leaky gut, there is also inflammation.

If you had asked me 15 years ago when I was writing my first book about my thoughts on leaky gut, I would have told you quite honestly that it was pseudoscience. But thanks to sophisticated tests now available and the work of numerous other researchers, like Alessio Fasano, M.D. at Harvard Medical School, I can say with virtual certainty that leaky gut is an epidemic of its own, and can be found in the majority of the population today. Indeed, 100% of my fatigued patients have tested positive for some degree of leaky gut.