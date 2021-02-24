We're big on gut health around here, so it's no surprise gut-supporting foods make it onto the list. But according to Shah, your gut and energy levels are inextricably linked. It all stems from chronic inflammation: "Inflammation is your immune system being activated," explains Shah. "[Your immune cells] are calling their friends and saying, 'Hey, we don't recognize this. We need help here.'" So all of your cells tune in to the threat in question—more often than not within the American population, that "threat" is processed, inflammatory foods that aren't so good for your gut.

"Your immune system is constantly talking to your gut bacteria, and they're making decisions all the time about what to do," adds Shah. When your gut microbiome is weakened, she says, inflammatory particles can sneak into the bloodstream and jump-start the immune response. "Then you understand, 'Oh, that's why I felt so inflamed, swollen, and tired when I was eating really poorly.'"

Now that you're familiar with the science, Shah recommends feeding your gut bacteria by increasing your vegetable intake to six to eight servings a day: "If you can get six to eight servings of [vegetables] in your daily life, that means two servings at every meal at least, you are going to experience enormous benefits in your gut health," she notes.

As for which vegetables to focus on? Prebiotic-rich foods like onion, garlic, asparagus, and jicama are gut-supporting superstars, as are cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and cabbage. "And then you have amazing root vegetables, like sweet potato and yams," she adds. Try incorporating at least two of these veggies at every meal (yes, including breakfast), and you may notice a difference in energy.