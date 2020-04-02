15 Easy Breakfast Recipes To Help Sneak More Veggies Into Your Diet

There are lots of different dietary principles out there, but one thing that just about every expert can agree on is that you should eat your vegetables—and lots of them. Yet, although current USDA recommendations advise eating between one and three cups of vegetables each day, only 9 percent, or about one in 10 American adults get enough, according to the CDC.

If you reserve vegetables for lunch or dinner, it can be difficult to get your daily servings in. But eating vegetables for breakfast can start you off on the right track and put you on pace to meet your vegetable (and vitamin and mineral) needs. Eating vegetables during your morning meal also makes it more likely that you’ll make healthier choices throughout the rest of your day, according to findings from survey data published in Nutrients.

If your only idea of breakfast vegetables are the home fries or hash browns served with your scrambled eggs, check out these 15 recipes that make it easy—and delicious—to eat more veggies for breakfast.