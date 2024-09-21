Skip to Content
Functional Food

10 Nutritious Low-Carb Recipe Ideas That Will Actually Fill You Up

Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN
September 21, 2024
Lauren Manaker is an award-winning registered dietitian, freelance writer, and three-time book author who has been in the field for over 20 years. She is a frequent contributor to many media outlets, a national speaker, and a content creator for @LaurenLovesNutrition, with a special focus on women's health.
Low-carb breakfast benefits
Simple vs. complex carbs
Recipe ideas
Low-carb & weight loss
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Eating a low-carb breakfast used to be a trademark of the keto crowd, but it's quickly becoming more mainstream.

Some people find that limiting carbs during the first meal of the day helps them achieve their health goals—be it weight management, having more energy, having better blood sugar control, and more. While eating a low-carb breakfast may offer some benefits, R.D.s agree it could also present challenges.

Let's explore the pros and cons attached to low-carb breakfasts, along with creative recipe ideas to keep your palate intrigued and nutrition bases covered.

The need-to-knows:

  • There's mixed research on whether low-carb breakfasts help with weight loss: Research shows that a more moderate carbohydrate approach can promote weight loss while protecting energy levels and satisfaction.
  • Whole grains might be better: Instead of avoiding carbs at breakfast, focus on slower carbs (like whole grains) that deliver a gradual supply of energy to the body.
  • Don't forget about protein and healthy fat: When building a satisfying breakfast with fewer carbs, be sure to add lean protein sources and healthy fats to round out your plate.

Why eat a low-carb breakfast?

Low-carb breakfasts are typically low in carbs and higher in protein and fat. Research and anecdotal evidence show they may be beneficial for:

As for how many carbs technically count as "low-carb," it depends on who you ask. These ballpark ranges6 can serve as a rough guide: 

  • Very low-carbohydrate (<10% of food is carbohydrates) or 20 to 50 grams/day
  • Low-carbohydrate (<26% of food is carbohydrates) or less than 130 grams/day
  • Moderate-carbohydrate (26%-44% of food is carbohydrates)
  • High-carbohydrate (at least 45% of food is carbohydrates)

Based on these figures, for someone who is following a 1,800-calorie diet and consumes around 25% of their calories at breakfast, their carb "allotment" at breakfast would be the following when complying with these various carbohydrate levels:

  • Very low-carbohydrate (<10% carbohydrates) = <11 grams carbohydrates at breakfast
  • Low-carbohydrate (<26% carbohydrates) = <30 grams carbohydrates at breakfast
  • Moderate-carbohydrate (26%-44%) = 30-50 grams carbohydrate at breakfast

Of course, these recommended values can vary based on activity level, the distribution of calories, and many more factors. 

Summary

A low-carb breakfast is often included as part of a low-carb diet. People follow low-carb diets for many reasons, but the most common include weight loss and blood sugar management. For someone who is following a 1,800-calorie diet, a very low-carb breakfast would have less than 11 grams.

Simple vs. complex carbs

Not all carbohydrates are created equal, and understanding the difference between complex carbs and simple carbs is crucial.

Complex carbohydrates, often referred to as slow-release carbs, include whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, and they deliver a gradual supply of energy to the body. This is due to their high fiber content, which slows digestion and provides a steady release of glucose into the bloodstream, helping to manage blood sugar levels.

Simple carbohydrates, on the other hand, are found in foods like candy, pastries, and white bread. They are broken down quickly by the body, leading to a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by a swift crash. This can leave you feeling tired and can be particularly harmful to those with diabetes or insulin resistance.

Summary

It's crucial to discern between simple and complex carbohydrates and focus on integrating more complex carbs into your diet for sustained energy and health benefits.

Do low-carb breakfasts help with weight loss?

While some evidence suggests that low-carb diets help with weight loss, as the medical literature evolves, we are learning that this topic isn't so black-and-white. 

A newer study investigated the effects of a balanced diet in participants over a 12-week period. The findings contrast the popular opinion that carbs are detrimental to weight loss; in fact, participants who consumed a moderate amount of complex carbohydrates while maintaining an overall calorie deficit not only lost weight but also reported higher levels of energy and satisfaction.

The study underscores the importance of the type and quality of your carbohydrates7. Complex carbohydrates, such as those found in whole grains, legumes, and vegetables, were shown to facilitate weight management. This is in stark contrast to simple carbohydrates, like refined sugars and white flour, which can lead to a quick spike in blood sugar and subsequent crash, contributing to weight gain and energy lulls.

It's becoming clear that a nuanced approach to nutrition, which emphasizes food quality and metabolic health over macronutrient elimination, is critical for sustainable weight loss. The research suggests that rather than cutting out carbs altogether, individuals should focus on incorporating the right kind of carbs into their diet, paired with an appropriate calorie intake and regular physical activity to achieve their weight loss goals.

"Low-carb breakfasts can contribute to weight loss by stabilizing blood sugar levels and reducing overall calorie intake," reiterates dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN. "However, sustainable weight loss depends on a holistic approach that includes a well-rounded diet, lifestyle habits, regular physical activity, and individual health factors."

Summary

While low-carb diets do help with weight loss, they may not be as sustainable when compared to diets that include complex carbohydrates.

Low-carb breakfast foods

Here are some low-carb breakfast foods with their corresponding carbohydrate count (per the USDA8):

Low-carb breakfast recipes

Hungry for some low-carb breakfast ideas? These recipes are lower in carbs, and most also meet the following criteria:

  • Low in sugar
  • Don't contain seed oils
  • Don't contain highly processed ingredients
  • Have around 20-30 grams of protein per serving
1.

Smoked Salmon Egg Muffins

Smoked salmon adds important omega-3 fatty acids to this impressive savory breakfast. These muffins can be made ahead of time to be enjoyed on busy mornings.

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 19-20 grams for two muffins
  • Carbs per serving: ~2 grams for two muffins
2.

Keto-Friendly Breakfast Burrito With Bone Broth

While we don't always think about bone broth at breakfast time, it is a nourishing ingredient that provides protein and no carbs.

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 22 grams
  • Carbs per serving: ~2 grams
3.

Masala Egg

Eggs made in a muffin tin make for a great breakfast option that you can make ahead. These protein-packed bites are made with one of the quintessential breakfast foods—eggs—to provide protein, healthy fats, and a slew of micronutrients. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 28-29 grams
  • Carbs per serving: ~1 gram
4.

Pesto-Parmesan Fried Eggs

Adding pesto to this egg dish adds impressive flavor without adding additional carbs. And the cheese brings richness to this breakfast (along with some bone-health-supporting calcium). 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per two eggs: ~19 grams 
  • Carbs per serving: ~1 gram
5.

Sauteed pepper and spinach omelet

Veggies at breakfast time are always a good idea. Not only do they add delightful color to your dish, but they also add additional fiber, to give your eggs some extra "staying power." 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: ~19 grams
  • Carbs per serving: ~2 grams
6.

Vegan Spinach Shakshuka

This vegan shakshuka leans on beans as a protein source instead of eggs. While beans do contain some carbs, they are a complex carb that also provides plant-based protein, fiber, and antioxidants. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 20 grams
  • Carbs per serving: ~10 grams
7.

Keto Zucchini Bread

This sweet and savory bread leans on monk fruit and is free from added sugars. The zucchini gives this bread a boost of antioxidants and fiber. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 15 grams
  • Carbs per serving: ~2 grams
8.

Mushroom Tofu Scramble

Tofu is a great protein-packed option to enjoy at breakfast time when you need to take a break from eggs. Adding mushrooms to your dish gives it an antioxidant boost. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 20 grams
  • Carbs per serving: 1 gram
9.

Protein Chia Pudding

Chia seeds provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber—the trifecta for a satiating meal. This pudding can be made the night before a busy day so you have a grab-and-go lower-carb breakfast choice at your fingertips as you are running out the door. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 20 grams
  • Carbs per serving: 4 grams
10.

Cottage Cheese Scrambled Eggs

Cottage cheese with scrambled eggs may be a surprising addition to your classic breakfast dish. But trust us when we say this combo makes for a creamy meal that is not to be missed. Plus, it adds extra bone-health-supporting calcium to your breakfast too. 

Get the recipe

  • Protein per serving: 20 grams
  • Carbs per serving: 7 grams

Other perspectives on low-carb diets

Some nutrition experts caution against restricting carbs at every meal, especially breakfast.

The brain primarily relies on glucose for energy, which is most readily available from carbohydrates. For this reason, eating low-carb breakfast might lead to feelings of lethargy or cognitive fog.

Additionally, limited morning carb intake might result in significant energy depletion for those who engage in morning exercise, ultimately hampering workout performance and recovery.

Highly carbohydrate-restricted diets also come with risks and side effects. Sudden and significant reductions in carb intake can lead to headaches, constipation, and bad breath due to ketosis—the state the body enters when it starts burning fat for energy in the absence of sufficient carbs.

Moreover, carbohydrates are the primary dietary source of fiber, and a low-carb breakfast could potentially contribute to inadequate fiber intake, leading to digestive issues and a higher risk of developing chronic diseases.

Furthermore, endorsing a low-carb approach for all daily meals, including breakfast, can foster overly restrictive eating patterns that may not be sustainable or healthy in the long term.

The mindbodygreen POV

Research suggests that eating a very low-carb breakfast (generally one that has less than 10 grams) can assist with weight loss and regulate blood sugar. That said, not all carbs are created equal. Villainizing complex carbohydrates found in vegetables and whole grains is like throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

When building a nutritious breakfast plate, nutritionists suggest limiting refined carbohydrates but embracing these slower-to-digest carb sources.

—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director

Avoid low-carb diets if:

People with hypoglycemia, a condition characterized by abnormally low blood sugar levels, may find that low-carb breakfasts exacerbate their symptoms, leading to dizziness, confusion, and weakness.

Additionally, pregnant women require a balanced diet rich in carbohydrates to support fetal development and their increased metabolic demands, so adhering to a low-carb diet during pregnancy is generally not advisable without professional guidance.

"People who need to watch their protein intake or saturated fat intake, like those with kidney disease or high cholesterol, should be mindful if they are replacing carbs with protein or fat," Scheinman adds. "And people on medications to regulate blood sugar should be careful when making big changes to carb intake to ensure they don't get low blood sugar. This is especially important for people on medications like insulin or sulfonylureas," she shares. 

Scheinman adds that "if you are looking to go low-carb, working with a registered dietitian can help you decide if this is the best choice for your individual needs, and they can help you come up with a plan of what to eat." 

FAQ

What are low-carb breakfasts without eggs?

Low-carb breakfasts without eggs can include options like chia seed pudding, Greek yogurt with nuts and berries, or spinach and mushroom stuffed avocado. These alternatives provide variety while keeping carb counts low.

Is oatmeal considered low-carb?

Oatmeal is not typically considered low-carb as it contains a significant amount of carbohydrates; however, portion control or choosing oatmeal made with rolled or steel-cut oats, which have a lower glycemic index, can be part of a moderated low-carb diet.

What is a high-protein, low-carb breakfast I can take on the go?

A high-protein, low-carb breakfast on the go might be a protein shake made with unsweetened almond milk and a scoop of low-carb protein powder. Consider a simple combination of smoked salmon with cream cheese and cucumber wrapped in nori sheets, or mini frittatas made with spinach, feta, and egg whites baked in muffin tins for easy transportation. Another practical choice is a coconut yogurt parfait, layering unsweetened coconut yogurt with a handful of pumpkin seeds and a sprinkle of chia seeds, which can be prepared in a sealable jar for those on-the-move mornings.

The takeaway

Low-carb breakfasts aren't for everyone. If you enjoy carbs in your diet, focusing on "slow carbs" may help you reap more benefits than completely avoiding carbs altogether.

That said, we're all different. If you do find that following a low-carb breakfast is the right fit for you and you want to expand this dietary pattern to the rest of your day, be sure to check out our low-carb snack list to help you get your nosh on too. 

