Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread
I love this twist on classic zucchini bread. This recipe is loaded with flavor, and it's low enough in carbs to be considered keto-compliant (although that may change if you eat the whole loaf, but we don't judge). In terms of all the keto-friendly bread recipes out there, this one might be my favorite.
If you're searching for a sneaky way to get in those greens, look no further—this sweet bread is loaded with flavor, and adding walnuts to the mix provides some healthy fats (perfect for the keto-obsessed). You can make this recipe as a sweet snack, or feel free to have it as a breakfast side. Enjoy!
Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread
Makes 1 loaf (about 12 servings)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups almond flour
- ¼ cup coconut flour
- 3 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1 tsp. nutmeg
- Pinch of salt
- ½ cup monk fruit sugar (granulated)
- 4 eggs (or 4 flax eggs, made with 1 Tbsp. flax meal + 2½ Tbsp. water))
- ½ cup coconut oil, melted
- 1½ cups zucchini, grated or spiralized
- ½ cup walnut pieces (optional)
Method:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, and grease the sides with coconut oil (if you don't have parchment paper, you can use coconut oil throughout).
- Grate the zucchini or use a food processor, then squeeze out the water by pressing the zucchini between a dishtowel.
- Next, in a medium mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients (almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt, monk fruit). Then set aside.
- Next, stir the wet ingredients—eggs and coconut oil—into the dry ingredients. Use flax eggs for a vegan keto option.
- Then fold in the grated zucchini and walnuts (if desired).
- Transfer the batter into a loaf pan and place it in the oven.
- After about an hour, test to see if the bread is finished by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean, the loaf is done (if not, return to the oven for another 10 to 20 minutes).
- Cool, slice, and enjoy!
