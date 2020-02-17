Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread 

I love this twist on classic zucchini bread. This recipe is loaded with flavor, and it's low enough in carbs to be considered keto-compliant (although that may change if you eat the whole loaf, but we don't judge). In terms of all the keto-friendly bread recipes out there, this one might be my favorite.

If you're searching for a sneaky way to get in those greens, look no further—this sweet bread is loaded with flavor, and adding walnuts to the mix provides some healthy fats (perfect for the keto-obsessed). You can make this recipe as a sweet snack, or feel free to have it as a breakfast side. Enjoy!