Get Your Sneaky Veggies In With This Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread 

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist By Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Certified Dietitian and Nutritionist
Isabel Smith is a New York City-based dietitian, fitness expert, and founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition and Lifestyle.
Zucchini Bread Recipe

February 17, 2020 — 11:04 AM

I love this twist on classic zucchini bread. This recipe is loaded with flavor, and it's low enough in carbs to be considered keto-compliant (although that may change if you eat the whole loaf, but we don't judge). In terms of all the keto-friendly bread recipes out there, this one might be my favorite.

If you're searching for a sneaky way to get in those greens, look no further—this sweet bread is loaded with flavor, and adding walnuts to the mix provides some healthy fats (perfect for the keto-obsessed). You can make this recipe as a sweet snack, or feel free to have it as a breakfast side. Enjoy!

Keto-Friendly Zucchini Bread 

Makes 1 loaf (about 12 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups almond flour
  • ¼ cup coconut flour  
  • 3 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. ginger 
  • 1 tsp. nutmeg
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup monk fruit sugar (granulated)
  • 4 eggs (or 4 flax eggs, made with 1 Tbsp. flax meal + 2½ Tbsp. water))
  • ½ cup coconut oil, melted 
  • 1½ cups zucchini, grated or spiralized
  • ½ cup walnut pieces (optional)

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper, and grease the sides with coconut oil (if you don't have parchment paper, you can use coconut oil throughout).
  3. Grate the zucchini or use a food processor, then squeeze out the water by pressing the zucchini between a dishtowel.
  4. Next, in a medium mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients (almond flour, coconut flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt, monk fruit). Then set aside.
  5. Next, stir the wet ingredients—eggs and coconut oil—into the dry ingredients. Use flax eggs for a vegan keto option.
  6. Then fold in the grated zucchini and walnuts (if desired). 
  7. Transfer the batter into a loaf pan and place it in the oven.
  8. After about an hour, test to see if the bread is finished by inserting a toothpick. If the toothpick comes out clean, the loaf is done (if not, return to the oven for another 10 to 20 minutes). 
  9. Cool, slice, and enjoy!

