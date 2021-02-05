This Mushroom Tofu Scramble Is A Plant-Based Answer To A Loaded Omelet
Plant-based breakfast options might abound, but that doesn't mean you've found the perfect swap for classic favorites. One thing, in particular, that can be difficult to replicate is egg dishes.
Enter: this umami-packed breakfast from Asian Green, a new cookbook by chef and food writer Ching-He Huang. The book offers modern vegan versions of recipes that aren't traditionally so, with influence from across Asia. "I love a tofu scramble," she writes. "This one is so quick and easy but full of flavor. It makes a perfect hot breakfast all year round." While you could enjoy it on its own, Ching says she loves enjoying it alongside sliced avocado for extra nutrition and healthy fats.
Shiitake Tofu Scramble With Chives
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. rapeseed oil*
- 1-in. piece of fresh root ginger, grated
- 7 oz. firm tofu, drained and chopped into ½-in. cubes
- 1 tbsp. dark soy sauce
- 3½ oz. fresh shiitake mushrooms (choose ones that are small, thin, and tender, with small caps), left whole
- 1 tbsp. tamari or low-sodium light soy sauce
- 1 tsp. toasted sesame oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- Pinch of freshly ground black pepper
- Small bunch of chives, finely chopped
- Large handful of baby spinach leaves
To serve
- Large pinch of shichimi togarashi pepper flakes
- 1 avocado, peeled, stoned, and sliced
Method
- Heat a wok over high heat until smoking. Add the rapeseed oil and swirl it around in the wok. Once hot, add the ginger and stir for a few seconds, then add the tofu pieces and cook for 1 minute.
- Season with dark soy sauce, then start to break up the tofu pieces using your spoon. Add the shiitake mushrooms and toss together for 20 seconds.
- Stir in the tamari, sesame oil, lemon juice, and black pepper, and sprinkle over the chopped chives.
- Divide the baby spinach leaves between two plates and spoon the tofu scramble over the top. Sprinkle over some shichimi togarashi pepper flakes, and serve immediately with the sliced avocado.
*Note: You can substitute rapeseed oil with an alternative healthy cooking oil, like avocado oil or EVOO.
