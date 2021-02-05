Plant-based breakfast options might abound, but that doesn't mean you've found the perfect swap for classic favorites. One thing, in particular, that can be difficult to replicate is egg dishes.

Enter: this umami-packed breakfast from Asian Green, a new cookbook by chef and food writer Ching-He Huang. The book offers modern vegan versions of recipes that aren't traditionally so, with influence from across Asia. "I love a tofu scramble," she writes. "This one is so quick and easy but full of flavor. It makes a perfect hot breakfast all year round." While you could enjoy it on its own, Ching says she loves enjoying it alongside sliced avocado for extra nutrition and healthy fats.