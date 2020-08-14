13 Mushroom Varieties To Try & The Best Way To Get Their Many Benefits

Mushrooms can be an acquired taste and texture for some, but the meaty veggies are full of health benefits. Depending on the variety, mushrooms are rich in vitamins and minerals, like vitamin D, potassium, selenium, and copper, says culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D. Plus, they're incredibly versatile.

“They can take on any flavor or texture,” registered dietitian Aja Gyimah, MHSc, R.D. tells mbg, “it just depends on how you cook them.”

So while you may only keep a few types of mushrooms in your cooking rotation, there's plenty out there to choose from. These 13 popular varieties offer a range of uses and health benefits.