You'd Never Know This "Lobster" Mushroom Mac N' Cheese Is 100% Vegan

Mac ’n’ cheese is like the Holy Grail of vegan cooking, a must-have on every vegan restaurant’s menu and in every vegan home because we all need a little pasta and cheese in our lives. But this is no ordinary mac ’n’ cheese. It’s a classy, sophisticated version that is elevated with the addition of lobster mushrooms, probably the most fun plant-based proxy!

They are orangish-reddish in color, kind of look like cooked lobster meat and have a faint seafood-esque flavor. Mixed with an extra-decadent cheese sauce made with roasted garlic, this basic casserole is not so basic. Make it on date night and serve it with a glass of champagne!