Your Taste Buds Will Not Believe This Keto 'Mac & Cheese' Is Healthy
Your favorite, kid-approved side dish just got immensely healthier. Macaroni & cheese is a staple of comfort food, and it's especially a huge hit around the holidays. This keto version from Tasha Metcalf's Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook uses cauliflower and cashews to create a dish that's neither macaroni nor cheese but is oh-so-delicious.
Feel free to tweak the recipe however you like, leaving out the ham for a cheesy, vegetarian option (I personally love adding chili powder or paprika to my Mac for a bit of heat). No matter how creative you get, the result is so tasty, your taste buds won't believe all the ingredients are actually healthy.
Keto "Macaroni & Cheese"
Yields 6 servings
Ingredients:
- ½ cup (70 g) cashews
- ¼ cup (8 g) nutritional yeast
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon mustard powder
- 1½ cups (355 ml) unflavored, unsweetened almond, macadamia, or hemp seed, or other nut milk of choice
- 1 medium head cauliflower, chopped
- 1 pound (455 g) uncured ham, chopped (optional, leave out for a vegan/vegetarian dish)
- Salt to taste
Method:
- Soak cashews in water overnight. Discard water.
- Place soaked cashews in food processor with nutritional yeast, garlic powder, mustard powder, and milk. Blend.
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C or gas mark 6).
- Arrange cauliflower and ham on a large baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Heat cashew mixture in a large saucepan or stockpot over low heat to thicken, whisking occasionally.
- Stir baked cauliflower and ham into the cashew mixture. Salt to taste, and serve.
Note: This recipe describes how to make a dairy-free "cheese" sauce; however, if dairy is well tolerated, you can use a more traditional cheese sauce recipe if you prefer!
Recipe excerpted from Keto: A Woman's Guide & Cookbook by Tasha Metcalf. Reprinted with permission from Fair Winds Press, an imprint of Quarto Publishing Group, 2019.
