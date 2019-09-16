Who Says You Can't Make Chili Mac Vegan? 

When you take a bite of this creamy, cheesy dish, you'll be surprised to know that it's 100% vegan. You'll be sure to impress all of the carnivores in your life with this Vegan Chili Mac recipe that's perfect for a cozy fall afternoon. Ingredients such as turmeric add some anti-inflammatory components to the meal, while the fair amount of beans and lentils in the chili ensures a significant amount of protein. Plus, the avocado topping (optional, but recommended) offers some healthy fats and makes this recipe the total, nutrient-dense package.

This recipe is also a great way to use up leftover chili (can you say, meal prep?). If you don't have any leftovers on hand, it also includes a quick, vegan chili that can be ready in minutes. Who says plant-based meals can't double as comfort food?