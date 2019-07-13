Just Can't Make Yourself Meal Prep? These 13 Expert-Approved Tips Will Help

As a functional medicine practitioner, it's my job to make wellness practical, enjoyable, and sustainable for people, so this is my jam. A lot of people get overwhelmed with meal prepping partly because they believe they need to have a huge variety of elaborate meals with multiple ingredients. That couldn't be further from the truth. To streamline meal planning, I like to make a large batch of one meal that can be easily portioned out for an entire week. A meal that can be made in the crockpot makes it even easier. Even if you just prep some wild-caught fish, pair it on top of a bed of dark leafy greens, add an avocado, and you have a simple easy lunch that can be made in one sitting.

—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian