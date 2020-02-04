29 Tips To Get Rid Of Dairy (Without Turning To Soy!)

From bowls of cereal & milk in childhood to cheese-filled charcuterie boards in adulthood, dairy has definitely taken center-stage in many of our favorite foods. But if you are among the many who struggle to tolerate dairy and are working to eliminate it from your diet, it can feel overwhelming to find healthful substitutes! Unfortunately, many options lining grocery shelves are highly processed products that don’t offer much in the way of nutritional value.

So instead, focus on phasing out dairy by adding in these healthy plant-based substitutes and watch your digestion, allergies, and skin improve!

Milks

Changing your milk is the easiest first step of phasing out dairy. Try these swaps: