This Nightshade-Free Curry Turkey Chili Is Anything But Bland

Karen S. Lee, D.C., MPH
Contributing writer By Karen S. Lee, D.C., MPH
Contributing writer
Karen S. Lee, D.C., MPH, is a retired Chiropractor-turned cookbook author and blogger who shares tried-and-true allergy-friendly recipes on her website, drkarenslee.com. She graduated Chiropractic school with Magna Cum Laude and became a holistic practitioner, treating patients and their various ailments with standard chiropractic care, acupuncture, nutrition therapy and general wellness coaching.
Turkey Curry Chili Recipe

Image by Donna Crous / Contributor

January 13, 2020 — 23:04 PM

This is not your ordinary bland "white chili." The flavor department is kicked up a notch to make up for being nightshade-free. You won't find spicy peppers or red tomatoes, but the savory flavors and hearty vegetables put this chili in a class all by itself. You can make this Instant-Pot-friendly recipe with either frozen ground turkey or chicken. You're the boss! 

Nightshade-Free Turkey Curry Chili 

Serves 4 

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (120 ml) water 
  • 1 lb. (454 g) frozen ground turkey 
  • 2 tbsp. (26 g) ghee
  • ½ cup (80 g) diced onion 
  • 4 cloves garlic, crushed 
  • 2 cups (268 g) diced sweet potatoes 
  • 2 cups (140 g) sliced green cabbage 
  • 1 medium carrot, diced 
  • 1 rib celery, diced 
  • 1 cup (70 g) sliced white mushrooms 
  • 1 tsp. ground cumin 
  • 2 tsp. (4 g) curry powder 
  • 1 tsp. sea salt 
  • ¼ cup (4 g) chopped fresh cilantro, divided 
  • ½ cup (120 ml) unsalted chicken broth 
  • ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 large dried whole bay leaves 
  • 1 cup (240 ml) coconut cream, divided 
  • 1 lime, sliced for garnish 
  • 1 avocado, pitted and sliced for garnish 

Method:

  1. Turn on the Instant Pot by pressing the "Pressure Cooker/Manual" button, and set the timer for 3 minutes on HIGH pressure. Insert the inner pot, add the water and ground turkey. Close the lid tightly and move the steam release handle to "Sealing." 
  2. When the timer ends, carefully turn the steam release handle to "Venting," press "Cancel," and allow the Instant Pot to depressurize quickly until the float valve drops down. Open the lid carefully. 
  3. Using tongs, transfer the turkey to a cutting board and chop it into smaller bite-size pieces with a knife. Reserve the cooking liquid from the inner pot in a small bowl and wipe down the inner pot. 
  4. Press "Sauté" and set to "More." Insert the inner pot and wait until the panel says "Hot." Melt the ghee in the inner pot and add the onion and garlic. Sauté for 1 minute or until the onion is soft. Add the turkey, the reserved cooking liquid, sweet potatoes, cabbage, carrot, celery, mushrooms, cumin, curry powder, sea salt, cilantro (reserve 1 tablespoon [1 g] for garnish), broth, black pepper, and bay leaves to the inner pot. 
  5. Close the lid tightly and move the steam release handle to "Sealing." Press the "Pressure Cooker/Manual" button, and set the timer for 5 minutes on HIGH pressure. 
  6. When the timer ends, press "Cancel" and allow the Instant Pot to cool down naturally until the oat valve drops down. Open the lid carefully. 
  7. Add ½ cup (120 ml) coconut cream to the pot and stir. Whisk the remaining coconut cream and set aside. Break up any ground turkey lumps. Ladle the chili into bowls, garnish with the remaining cilantro, whipped coconut cream, lime, and avocado. Serve immediately. 

Reprinted with permission from No-Thaw Paleo Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Karen S. Lee, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Donna Crous.

