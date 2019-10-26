mindbodygreen

This Spaghetti Squash Ramen Soup Is Low-Carb & Keto-Friendly

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

October 26, 2019

Ramen and keto enthusiasts, look no further: We've got the perfect recipe for you. This mushroom ramen is practically comfort in a bowl—and it's oh-so-healthy. Maya Krampf, founder of the popular low-carb keto website WholesomeYum.com, created this number for those of us who love ramen but want to make sure we're getting enough fiber and nutrients.

Spaghetti squash seems like the perfect noodle-alternative for this dish, as it offers a similar texture to those beloved, traditional rice noodles. Plus, the umami flavors in this keto-fied ramen soup will have you slurping seconds (and thirds, and fourths...), trust me.

Spaghetti Squash Ramen Soup

Makes 8 cups (4 servings)

Spaghetti squash ingredients:

  • 1 medium (2-pound) spaghetti squash
  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil
  • Sea salt

Soup ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon avocado oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 2 cups (5 ounces) shiitake mushrooms, sliced
  • 8 cups chicken broth
  • ⅓ cup coconut aminos
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce (optional)
  • 1½ teaspoons sea salt, or to taste
Garnishes:

  • ¼ cup (0.9 ounce) chopped green onions
  • 4 large eggs, soft-boiled, peeled, and cut in half

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with foil and grease lightly.
  2. Prepare the spaghetti squash: Use a sharp chef's knife to slice the spaghetti squash in half. To make it easier, use the knife to score where you'll be cutting first, then slice. Cut crosswise to yield longer noodles, or lengthwise for shorter ones. Scoop out the seeds.
  3. Drizzle the inside of the halves with the avocado oil. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt.
  4. Place the spaghetti squash halves on the lined baking sheet cut-side down. Roast for 25 to 35 minutes, until the skin pierces easily with a knife. The knife should be able to go in pretty deep with very slight resistance.
  5. Remove from the oven and let the squash rest on the pan (cut-side down, without moving) for 10 minutes. Then use a fork to release the strands inside the shells and set aside.
  6. Meanwhile, make the soup: In a large soup pot, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger and sauté for about 1 minute, until fragrant.
  7. Add the shiitake mushrooms and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until the mushrooms are soft.
  8. Add the chicken broth, coconut aminos, and fish sauce (if using).
  9. Add salt to taste (start with 1 teaspoon salt and add more if needed, but I recommend 1½ teaspoons). Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
  10. Add the spaghetti squash noodles to the pot and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until hot and flavors develop to your liking.
  11. Pour into bowls. Garnish with the green onions and soft-boiled eggs.
Tips & variations:

  • If you can't find shiitake mushrooms or want to save on cost, any other kind will also work. Baby portobello mushrooms make a good substitute.
  • For flavor variations, try adding ½ teaspoon chili powder when sautéing the garlic, or stirring in 1 teaspoon sesame oil at the end.

Nutrition facts (per serving):

  • 238 calories
  • 16 g fat
  • 10 g total carbs
  • 10 g net carbs
  • 10 g protein
Excerpted from The Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook copyright © 2019 by Maya Krampf. Used by permission of Harmony Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

