Ramen and keto enthusiasts, look no further: We've got the perfect recipe for you. This mushroom ramen is practically comfort in a bowl—and it's oh-so-healthy. Maya Krampf, founder of the popular low-carb keto website WholesomeYum.com, created this number for those of us who love ramen but want to make sure we're getting enough fiber and nutrients.

Spaghetti squash seems like the perfect noodle-alternative for this dish, as it offers a similar texture to those beloved, traditional rice noodles. Plus, the umami flavors in this keto-fied ramen soup will have you slurping seconds (and thirds, and fourths...), trust me.