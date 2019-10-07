The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List

I love that you can buy a lot of grains and legumes in bulk at some stores. It's such a better deal, and then you're all set for a while. You can use them as fillers in wraps, put them on salads, toss them with veggies in a pan, or, in the case of the oat groats or steel-cut oats, make a hearty dish especially if you are transitioning and want something that will carry you through lunchtime. Buckwheat is good in smoothies or pancakes, and gluten-free bread is always good for slapping a sandwich together when you have only a few minutes before you need to leave the house (or if you need to hurry up and pack something to take with you).