5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

As a naturopath, clients often come to my clinic wanting a quick fix to achieve clear skin. By the time they get to me, they've usually tried every "miracle" cream, salon treatment, and nutraceutical on the market to no avail and are surprised to find out that achieving that elusive "glow" can be as simple as incorporating raw foods into their diets.

In my own life and experience with clients, I've found that when about 60 percent of a diet is made up of raw foods, skin can drastically transform in as little as three weeks. Why? Let me tell you!

Here are five great reasons you should start incorporating more raw foods into your skin-friendly diet, as well as few tips on which ones will have you radiating from the inside out.