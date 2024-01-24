Advertisement
Meals To Help You Beat The Bloat (That Take Less Than 30 Minutes)
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Feeling your best starts with what you eat. Thanks to a little something called the gut-brain connection, food has the power to influence both physical and mental well-being. It’s the simplest (and tastiest) way to take control of your health. And what better time to do so than at the beginning of a brand new year?
Battling bloat is easier said than done, though. Researching, recipe sourcing, grocery shopping, and cooking get old quickly––and unfortunately, improving digestion doesn’t happen overnight. Luckily, Green Chef does the hard work for you. With pre-measured and prepped ingredients delivered straight to your door, clean eating has never been easier.
The best part is, their new Gut and Brain Health meal plan allows you to select nutritionist-approved dinners, snacks, and functional drinks curated specifically for gut and brain health. Let’s break down what that looks like.
The bloat-free blueprint
First thing’s first: Variety is key. The best way to cultivate a diverse gut microbiome is by consuming a diverse diet––specifically in whole plant foods. A study conducted by the American Gut Project in 2018 showed that people who eat at least 30 different plants per week have much greater microbial diversity than those who eat only around 10. So don’t be afraid to eat the rainbow!
Next up is fiber. When gut microbes digest fiber, they create beneficial metabolites like short-chain fatty acids, which nourish the gut barrier, improve immune function, and help to prevent inflammation. But believe it or not, at least 95% of Americans don’t meet the daily recommended dietary allowance (RDA) of fiber in the diet. Eating a diet high in fibrous plants like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts keeps your glycemic index in check, promotes gut motility and regularity, and increases satiety.
Other foods to keep in the gut and brain health lineup include probiotics (e.g. kombucha, yogurt, kimchi, soybeans), which moderate inflammation and prevent growth of opportunistic bacteria, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, which can be found in foods like salmon, mackerel, tuna, flaxseed, chia seeds, and walnuts. Also, do your best to minimize or avoid pro-inflammatory items, such as anything containing refined sugar or high levels of saturated fats.
Recipes made easy.
Now that you have a roadmap, here’s the secret shortcut… When you sign up for Green Chef and select the Gut and Brain Health option, they do all the meal planning for you. With science-backed recipes like Chicken With Savory Honey Garlic Sauce, One Pot Creamy Tomato Tuscan Chicken Soup With Zucchini, Almond & Parsley, and Honey Harissa Glazed Salmon with Schug Couscous & Roasted Turmeric Carrots, you’ll end every meal looking forward to the next. Side effects include better digestion, improved energy, increased immunity, and––you guessed it––reduced bloat.
As the #1 meal kit for clean eating, Green Chef features organic fresh produce, lean proteins and whole grains, and limited processed ingredients.
Choose from nutritious dinner options that can be ready in 25 minutes or less––it literally couldn’t be any easier. For the cherry on top, Green Chef is currently offering new customers 60% off + 20% off your first two months.
Food for thought
Turning over a new leaf doesn’t have to mean extra work. It’s just about finding the tools and resources to help you flourish. When it comes to gut health, food will always be the first line of defense, but the trick is to keep things simple. The simpler you make it for yourself, the more successful you’ll be long-term. But don’t take our word for it––sign up now to start browsing Green Chef’s 80+ weekly options. Your tummy and your tastebuds will thank you.
