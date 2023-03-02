Americans aren’t coming close to meeting their dietary fiber needs. In fact, the average U.S. adult isn’t even meeting the daily fiber recommendation for a toddler: According to the National Academies, children between one and three should be getting 19 grams of fiber per day. Meanwhile, most American adults are getting only 16 grams1 .

How did we end up with this nutrient gap of epidemic proportions? And how do we fix it?