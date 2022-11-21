It may seem counterintuitive to increase your consumption of something you’re just going to eliminate, but fiber serves as a critical aid in satiety, digestion, blood sugar balance, gut motility, healthy bowel movements, short-chain fatty acid (SCFA) generation, microbial balance (i.e., good vs. bad bugs, and more—thanks to its indigestible qualities).

There are two broad categories of fiber: soluble and insoluble. During digestion, soluble fiber dissolves into a gel-like substance that helps collect and remove things the body doesn’t need (e.g., extra hormones, cholesterol, toxins, and waste), while insoluble fiber forms up the bulk of stool and helps move it along to be properly eliminated.

Think of soluble and insoluble fibers as the drivers of an internal street sweeper truck that helps push unwanted substances through your GI tract and out of the body.