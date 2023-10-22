According to a 2022 article from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, dietary fiber helps reduce hunger, regulate appetite, and prolong satiety (i.e., feelings of fullness).* If you find yourself battling intense hunger between meals, it may be time to add more fiber-rich foods to your plate.

Thanks to their plant-centric nature, smoothies are an innately fiber-rich breakfast choice. However, this wild blueberry oat smoothie takes its fiber content to the next level, thanks to a few key ingredients.

Wild blueberries, bananas, and oats are naturally high in soluble fiber, but the true fiber superstar in this recipe is mindbodygreen's organic fiber potency+, which includes both soluble and insoluble fiber and adds a whopping 6 grams of total dietary fiber to this delicious breakfast.

All together, this smoothie delivers 18 grams of dietary fiber! Depending on age and life stage, that's 62% to 85% of the daily recommended fiber intake for women and 47% to 60% for men before noon (not too shabby!).

The added antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and healthy carbs in this well-rounded breakfast make it the perfect start to your day.