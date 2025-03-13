Advertisement
This High-Protein, High-Fiber Yogurt Bowl Will Absolutely Keep You Full All Morning
Depending on how you craft them, yogurt bowls walk a fine line between a sugar-laden dessert and a nourishing breakfast. And oh boy, over the last 10 years, my morning bowl has gone from one end of the spectrum to another.
Thanks to sweetened yogurt and granola, this breakfast of mine used to pack around 20 grams of added sugars (!) and would leave me famished an hour later.
But with only a few simple ingredient tweaks, I’ve refined this traditional yogurt parfait into a high-protein (26 grams), high-fiber (13 grams) meal to power me through the day. Here’s how.
Choose a high-protein (unsweetened) yogurt
Getting enough protein at breakfast is vital for blood sugar balance and satiety. It’s best to aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal. And that number is easy to hit if you choose the right yogurt.
Greek yogurt naturally has more protein than regular yogurt because of the straining method used. (Many Greek yogurts provide 16 to 17 grams per ¾ cup serving of yogurt!)
My go-to brands are Siggis, Fage, and Stonyfield Farms. If you’re dairy-free, here are some plant-based yogurts to look out for.
Plain Greek yogurt has no added sugar. It does err on the tart side, so if that’s not to your taste preferences, sweeten it yourself with fruit and consider adding a dash of vanilla.
Prioritize fiber
Fiber is often the forgotten nutrient in yogurt bowls. And missing out on it is what likely left me with an empty stomach long before lunch.
This ingredient was the hardest one to scale to a meaningful amount. For each half-cup serving, oats only offer four grams of fiber1. Reaching that amount of oats through store-bought granola also comes with heaps of sugar. And—although it's easy—I rarely take the time to prep homemade granola.
So I recently turned to a fiber supplement (for the first time).
mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support
organic fiber+ with prebiotic support delivers six grams of fiber derived from organic guar beans, a trio of mushrooms, and green kiwifruit.
These prebiotic fibers2 feed your gut microbes, and studies support the role of guar bean fiber in satiety3 and blood sugar control4.*
This formula also really stood out to me because all the ingredients are derived from real plants (and not all fiber supplements are). And it is actually flavorless—fitting into any flavor that a yogurt bowl takes on.
While organic fiber+ with prebiotic support completely disperses in a liquid, it also seamlessly mixes with yogurt. And sometimes, I’ll even sprinkle the scoop of powder on top for some textural variety.
It’s recommended that women get around 25 grams of fiber a day and men 38 grams, but most folks are only eating around 16 grams5 a day.
Adding some high-fiber fruits (like raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries) & seeds (chia, hemp, flaxseed) to your bowl is a great kickstart to meet (and even exceed) that goal.
Put it all together with this recipe
Follow this base recipe and adjust the toppings to your preferences for a sure-fire, satisfying yogurt bowl every time.
Yogurt bowl base
- ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt (16-18 grams6 of protein)
- 1 scoop organic fiber+ with prebiotic support (6 grams of fiber)
- ½-¾ cup berries, fresh or frozen (4-5 grams7 of fiber)
*Any fruit is great and feel free to mix it up! If you’re really focusing on fiber, berries are some of the most high-fiber fruits you can find. I also love adding a serving of this protein powder, which makes the yogurt extra smooth and creamy while adding a hint of vanilla and cinnamon.
Toppings & add-ins
- 1 serving of protein powder
- ¼ cup pumpkin seeds, shelled (3 grams8 of fiber, 9 grams of protein)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds (4 grams9 of fiber)
- 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (1.5 grams10 of fiber)
- 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
- ½ cup puffed millet (a great granola alternative)
- Nut or seed butter
- Vanilla extract
- Cacao nibs
My go-to toppings are pumpkin seeds and puffed millet (for some added crunch and volume), which bring my total protein to 26 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber (oh and 0 grams of added sugar).
The takeaway
When curated intentionally, yogurt bowls can be the quick, high-protein, high-fiber breakfast you’ve been looking for. A quality fiber supplement like organic fiber+ with prebiotic support has been game-changing in upping that number for me and has ultimately been responsible for keeping me full until lunch.*
10 Sources
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2337915/nutrients
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25519526/
- https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/british-journal-of-nutrition/article/postmeal-perceivable-satiety-and-subsequent-energy-intake-with-intake-of-partially-hydrolysed-guar-gum/6FD3F90EE9FD67BDDEDD583421B573E8
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1756464616300627?via%3Dihub
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6124841/
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2187491/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2400346/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2019918/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/170554/nutrients
- https://fdc.nal.usda.gov/fdc-app.html#/food-details/2549849/nutrients
Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.