Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This High-Protein, High-Fiber Yogurt Bowl Will Absolutely Keep You Full All Morning

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 13, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Bowl of Greek Yogurt topped with honey, bee pollen and honeycomb
Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy
March 13, 2025

Depending on how you craft them, yogurt bowls walk a fine line between a sugar-laden dessert and a nourishing breakfast. And oh boy, over the last 10 years, my morning bowl has gone from one end of the spectrum to another. 

Thanks to sweetened yogurt and granola, this breakfast of mine used to pack around 20 grams of added sugars (!) and would leave me famished an hour later.

But with only a few simple ingredient tweaks, I’ve refined this traditional yogurt parfait into a high-protein (26 grams), high-fiber (13 grams) meal to power me through the day. Here’s how. 

Choose a high-protein (unsweetened) yogurt

Getting enough protein at breakfast is vital for blood sugar balance and satiety. It’s best to aim for 20-30 grams of protein per meal. And that number is easy to hit if you choose the right yogurt. 

Greek yogurt naturally has more protein than regular yogurt because of the straining method used. (Many Greek yogurts provide 16 to 17 grams per ¾ cup serving of yogurt!)

My go-to brands are Siggis, Fage, and Stonyfield Farms. If you’re dairy-free, here are some plant-based yogurts to look out for.  

Plain Greek yogurt has no added sugar. It does err on the tart side, so if that’s not to your taste preferences, sweeten it yourself with fruit and consider adding a dash of vanilla. 

Prioritize fiber

Fiber is often the forgotten nutrient in yogurt bowls. And missing out on it is what likely left me with an empty stomach long before lunch. 

This ingredient was the hardest one to scale to a meaningful amount. For each half-cup serving, oats only offer four grams of fiber1. Reaching that amount of oats through store-bought granola also comes with heaps of sugar. And—although it's easy—I rarely take the time to prep homemade granola. 

So I recently turned to a fiber supplement (for the first time). 

mindbodygreen's organic fiber+ with prebiotic support

organic fiber+ with prebiotic support delivers six grams of fiber derived from organic guar beans, a trio of mushrooms, and green kiwifruit. 

These prebiotic fibers2 feed your gut microbes, and studies support the role of guar bean fiber in satiety3 and blood sugar control4.*

This formula also really stood out to me because all the ingredients are derived from real plants (and not all fiber supplements are). And it is actually flavorless—fitting into any flavor that a yogurt bowl takes on. 

While organic fiber+ with prebiotic support completely disperses in a liquid, it also seamlessly mixes with yogurt. And sometimes, I’ll even sprinkle the scoop of powder on top for some textural variety.

It’s recommended that women get around 25 grams of fiber a day and men 38 grams, but most folks are only eating around 16 grams5 a day.

Adding some high-fiber fruits (like raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries) & seeds (chia, hemp, flaxseed) to your bowl is a great kickstart to meet (and even exceed) that goal.

Put it all together with this recipe 

Follow this base recipe and adjust the toppings to your preferences for a sure-fire, satisfying yogurt bowl every time. 

Yogurt bowl base

  • ¾ cup plain Greek yogurt (16-18 grams6 of protein)
  • 1 scoop organic fiber+ with prebiotic support (6 grams of fiber) 
  • ½-¾ cup berries, fresh or frozen (4-5 grams7 of fiber)

*Any fruit is great and feel free to mix it up! If you’re really focusing on fiber, berries are some of the most high-fiber fruits you can find. I also love adding a serving of this protein powder, which makes the yogurt extra smooth and creamy while adding a hint of vanilla and cinnamon.

Toppings & add-ins

  • 1 serving of protein powder
  • ¼ cup pumpkin seeds, shelled (3 grams8 of fiber, 9 grams of protein)
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds (4 grams9 of fiber) 
  • 1 tablespoon ground flaxseed (1.5 grams10 of fiber)
  • 1 tablespoon hemp seeds
  • ½ cup puffed millet (a great granola alternative) 
  • Nut or seed butter 
  • Vanilla extract
  • Cacao nibs

My go-to toppings are pumpkin seeds and puffed millet (for some added crunch and volume), which bring my total protein to 26 grams of protein and 13 grams of fiber (oh and 0 grams of added sugar). 

The takeaway

When curated intentionally, yogurt bowls can be the quick, high-protein, high-fiber breakfast you’ve been looking for. A quality fiber supplement like organic fiber+ with prebiotic support has been game-changing in upping that number for me and has ultimately been responsible for keeping me full until lunch.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

More On This Topic

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help

Emma Loewe

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help

Emma Loewe

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help

Emma Loewe

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help
Integrative Health

Want Deeper Sleep Without Grogginess? This Underrated Sleep Aid Is Here To Help

Emma Loewe

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use
Integrative Health

Are You Doing The Wrong Detox For Your Genes? Plus, Foods & Habits To Use

Ashley Beckman, DAOM

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help
Integrative Health

This Invisible Problem Is Increasing Our Cancer Risk—These Expert Tips Can Help

Michael Rubino

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men
Integrative Health

Women Are 2X More Likely To Deal With This Common Issue Than Men

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why
Integrative Health

Women Are 200% More Likely To Be Constipated Than Men—Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.