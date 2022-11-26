According to a 2021 Nutrients review, specific species of beneficial gut microbes (aka “good bugs”) use dietary fiber as a source of fuel and nourishment for fermentation reactions—and increasing your fiber intake assists in expanding the population and diversity1 of your gut microbiome.

“Fiber is a specific source of food for endogenous bacteria (i.e., the bacteria present in your gut) and also for probiotics that you take for gut health. The bacteria can feed on the complex carbohydrates in fiber, then produce postbiotics like short chain fatty acids, aka SCFAs (which also contribute to gut health),”* Michael Lelah, Ph.D., chief science officer at NutriScience®, explains.

The Nutrients review also details the association between diets low in fiber-rich foods (i.e., fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, etc.) and reduced microbial diversity in the gut. Translation? If abundance and diversity of the gut microbial system is the goal (and it should be), then regular and adequate plant fiber consumption is key.