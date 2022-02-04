This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving

Your gut is home to hundreds of trillions (yes, trillions) of different bacteria, and feeling your best relies on a delicate balance of good to bad. If you don't have enough good bacteria, the bad microbes are left to their own devices and can begin to shift the balance or, worse yet, dominate. When this happens, one of the best ways to restore balance is increasing the good bacteria in your gut. Here are 10 ways you can do that naturally: