This Is The Absolute Easiest Way To Take Your Gut Health From Subpar To Thriving

When thinking about diet diversity, you also want to consider the amount of plant foods you’re eating. Plants contain fibers (including prebiotic fibers), phytochemicals, and an array of macro- and micronutrients. All of these support a healthy balance in your gut by feeding good bacteria, starving out bad bacteria, and delivering antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits to the gut and beyond.

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, specifically, have unique compounds called glucosinolates that are metabolized by bacteria and promote the growth and balance of good bacteria in your gut.

Pay attention to volume (eating more plants in general), as well as the variety (again, eating different types of plants regularly). Don’t get into a rut where you only eat broccoli and sweet potatoes.