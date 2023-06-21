Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that serve as a food source for beneficial bacteria in the gut. They are largely categorized as soluble fiber (rather than insoluble fiber), which means they pass through the upper part of the GI tract undigested and are fermented by the resident bacteria in the colon.

The main function of prebiotics is to selectively promote the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria (such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli) while inhibiting the growth of less desirable bacteria. This helps maintain a healthy balance of gut microbiota, which is crucial for various aspects of health—including digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental well-being.*

Consuming prebiotic-rich foods or taking prebiotic supplements (e.g., fiber powders that contain inulin, resistant starch, or other prebiotic sources) can help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, enhance digestive health, bolster immune function, and more.* It's worth noting that individual responses to prebiotic fibers may vary, and it's important to gradually introduce them into the diet to avoid digestive discomfort in some individuals.