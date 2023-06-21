The 5 Best Prebiotics For Thriving Digestion & Gut Health*
Probiotics have certainly made an impressive climb up the supplement popularity charts over the last few years. But if you’re truly committed to supporting your gut health (which is no small feat), we’re willing to bet you’ve done your research—and subsequently, heard the word “prebiotic” thrown around a time or two.
Whether you’re trying to learn more about what the heck prebiotics are or are simply looking for a high-quality prebiotic supplement to help you maintain a healthy, diverse, and abundant gut microbiome, you’ve come to the right place.*
What are prebiotics?
Prebiotics are a type of dietary fiber that serve as a food source for beneficial bacteria in the gut. They are largely categorized as soluble fiber (rather than insoluble fiber), which means they pass through the upper part of the GI tract undigested and are fermented by the resident bacteria in the colon.
The main function of prebiotics is to selectively promote the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria (such as Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli) while inhibiting the growth of less desirable bacteria. This helps maintain a healthy balance of gut microbiota, which is crucial for various aspects of health—including digestion, nutrient absorption, immune function, and even mental well-being.*
Consuming prebiotic-rich foods or taking prebiotic supplements (e.g., fiber powders that contain inulin, resistant starch, or other prebiotic sources) can help support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, enhance digestive health, bolster immune function, and more.* It's worth noting that individual responses to prebiotic fibers may vary, and it's important to gradually introduce them into the diet to avoid digestive discomfort in some individuals.
How we picked these supplements
Quality prebiotics
Every formula contains active ingredients with prebiotic actions for GI health and high-quality soluble fibers delivered in efficacious amounts (to give our guts the prebiotic fibers they crave).*
Diversity
From prebiotic nourishment for the gut microbiome to regularity, immune support, and more, these supplements boast diverse, functional fibers (such as legumes, grains, fruit, and vegetables).*
Clean ingredients
We like products with few (or no) "other ingredients." You'll find reputable brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency and purity of their products—plus, vegan and organic options.
Sustainability
We celebrate green initiatives and certifications by highlighting ingredient and product features that elevate sustainability and honor the environment, like eco-friendly recyclable packaging options.
Best prebiotic fiber: mindbodygreen organic fiber potency+
Pros
- Plant-powered soluble & insoluble fibers
- Family friendly (formulated for adults and kids 4+)
Cons
- Not recommended for individuals with serious legume sensitivities (features guar bean fiber)
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
This vegan, organic powder supplement contains a unique combination of soluble, insoluble, and prebiotic plant fibers (sourced from organic guar beans, mushrooms, and green kiwifruit), plus 5 billion CFUs of a robust, spore-forming probiotic strain called Bacillus subtilis ATCC122264. This carefully formulated blend aims to provide targeted benefits by promoting a diverse gut microbiome, supporting the production of short-chain fatty acids (which can enhance intestinal barrier function), strengthening gut immunity, and facilitating healthy bowel movements. With its potent dose of dietary fiber (six grams!) this impressive powder also helps address the dietary fiber gap faced by 95% of the U.S. population, including children (it’s safe for kids over four). Add just one scoop to your daily coffee, tea, or smoothie to promote optimal digestive health and regularity!*
Best for women: Bulletproof™ Innerfuel Prebiotic
Pros
- 17g plant-based prebiotics
- Dissolves well in hot beverages
- Keto friendly
Cons
- Not recommended for individuals with serious legume sensitivities (features guar bean fiber)
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeSoy-freeVegetarian
Serving size:2 scoops
This flavorless powder delivers a whopping 17 grams of prebiotic plant fibers per two-scoop serving (not too shabby!) from guar beans, acacia, and larch tree. If you’re monitoring your ketones, this keto-friendly supplement is a great option to ensure you’re meeting your daily fiber goals (which is likely higher than you think) and to help keep your gut microbiome diverse and well-nourished for added gut health, digestive, and immune support. But be warned—reviewers claim this powder mixes more easily in hot beverages like coffee and tea than cold ones (sorry, ice coffee drinkers).*
Best vegan: Garden of Life Organic Raw Fiber
Pros
- 15 raw superfoods
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Paleo friendly
Cons
- Contains tree nut (coconut) and sesame allergens
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
Getting sufficient dietary fiber is a challenge for many Americans, and it becomes even more difficult when following a keto diet. However, this keto-friendly supplement addresses this issue by providing an exceptional source of fiber (including plenty of prebiotics). Each serving contains nine grams of fiber sourced from a diverse range of 15 raw, organic superfood seeds (such as flax, chia, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame), ancient grains (including amaranth, quinoa, millet, and buckwheat), legumes (such as garbanzo bean, lentil, and adzuki bean), and nuts (like coconut flour). Additionally, it comes in a recyclable container, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability.*
Best with probiotics: Ora Organic Trust Your Gut
Pros
- 7 probiotic strains
- No added sugars
Cons
- Contains natural flavor
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:USDA certified organicGMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 scoop
“Good” bugs and the prebiotic fibers that fuel them just go hand in hand! This fiber powder offers a powerful combination of seven Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains—a substantial 20 billion CFUs (colony-forming units), to be specific. Additionally, it features an organic prebiotic fiber blend derived from Jerusalem artichoke inulin and tapioca oligosaccharide. These ingredients work together to promote the growth and diversity of beneficial bacteria in the gut and bolster crucial benefits, such as immune health, mood balance, and healthy digestion. You have the option to choose from two delightful flavor profiles (apple raspberry and lavender lemonade). Simply mix a scoop of this powder into your preferred beverage to enjoy a sweet treat while nourishing your GI tract.*
Best for men: Supergut™ Fiber Mix
Pros
- Resistant starch fiber blend
- Keto friendly
Cons
- Doesn’t dissolve well in cold water
- Individual packaging (not eco-friendly)
Form:Powder
Dietary considerations:Soy-free
Serving size:1 stick pack
Both keto-friendly and certified by Monash University as low FODMAP, this prebiotic fiber blend consists of green banana powder resistant starch, soluble vegetable fiber sourced from corn, beta-glucan derived from oats, and resistant potato starch. With this powder, you can easily incorporate eight grams of dietary fiber into your daily routine with no added sugars. It's unflavored and can be mixed into your coffee, tea, oatmeal, or soup at home or while on the go: The convenience of individually packaged servings allows you to enjoy added prebiotics whenever and wherever you choose!*
What are the top 5 prebiotic foods?
Eating a diet rich in soluble fibers will ensure you’re getting the prebiotics your gut microbiome needs to thrive. That said, certain foods have more prebiotic fiber than others.
Here are the top five:
- Chicory root is one of the richest natural sources of prebiotic fibers, particularly inulin. It can be consumed roasted, ground as a coffee substitute, or added to baked goods and smoothies.
- Jerusalem artichoke contains a high amount of inulin, making it an excellent prebiotic food. It can be enjoyed raw in salads, cooked as a side dish, or blended into soups.
- Garlic is not only a flavorful ingredient, but also a prebiotic food. It contains a prebiotic called fructooligosaccharides (FOS). Raw garlic is more beneficial, but cooked garlic still retains some prebiotic properties.
- Onions, particularly the red and white varieties, are rich in prebiotic fibers like inulin and FOS. They can be consumed raw in salads, cooked in various dishes, or used as a flavor base in cooking.
- Bananas are a common fruit that contains resistant starch, a type of prebiotic fiber. Unripe green bananas are particularly high in resistant starch, while ripe yellow bananas provide a lesser amount (but are still a good source of prebiotics).
Including these prebiotic-rich foods in your diet can help nourish and support the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, promoting a healthy gut microbiome and overall digestive well-being.*
Is it good to take prebiotics every day?
Prebiotics provide nourishment for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting their growth and activity, which in turn supports a healthy gut microbiome.* While taking prebiotics every day can be beneficial for most individuals, the specific dosage and frequency of prebiotic supplementation may vary depending on individual needs and tolerances.
It is generally recommended to introduce prebiotics gradually into your diet or supplementation routine, especially if you are new to consuming them. This allows your body to adjust to the increased fiber intake and minimizes the potential for digestive issues, such as bloat or gas.
The takeaway
If you’re ready to take your gut health regimen to the next level, amping up your daily intake of prebiotic fiber via premium supplementation may be the next step in your digestive well-being journey.
Consider one of the high-quality supplements in this roundup for an easy way to promote a healthy gut microbiome.* Better yet, consider pairing a prebiotic with a stellar probiotic supplement for a GI tract that’s teeming with life.*
