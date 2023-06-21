“Good” bugs and the prebiotic fibers that fuel them just go hand in hand! This fiber powder offers a powerful combination of seven Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains—a substantial 20 billion CFUs (colony-forming units), to be specific. Additionally, it features an organic prebiotic fiber blend derived from Jerusalem artichoke inulin and tapioca oligosaccharide. These ingredients work together to promote the growth and diversity of beneficial bacteria in the gut and bolster crucial benefits, such as immune health, mood balance, and healthy digestion. You have the option to choose from two delightful flavor profiles (apple raspberry and lavender lemonade). Simply mix a scoop of this powder into your preferred beverage to enjoy a sweet treat while nourishing your GI tract.*