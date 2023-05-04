At this point, the word "probiotic" is as much in the wellness zeitgeist as "organic" or "omega-3s".

You're probably well aware that these beneficial bugs are crucial for your gut health, and you may even be familiar with the wide array of probiotic foods (kombucha, kimchi, and yogurt, to name a few!) that help nourish your gut microbiome.* And while a diet rich in these foods is certainly important for maintaining a healthy gut, sometimes our body needs a little extra support in the form of probiotic supplements.*

Now, that's where things get a little more complicated. Here's the thing: Not all probiotic supplements are created equal.

And since there are so many probiotic supplements out there to choose from, I tapped mindbodygreen's VP of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, and a few other experts, to help cut through the noise.