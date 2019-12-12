How To Tell If Your Probiotic Is Working? (Plus, What To Do If It Isn't)

Inside you right now are trillions of microorganisms, some of which are supporting your health by breaking down indigestible fiber, regulating hormones, and communicating across the gut-brain axis* while others are hurting your health, making you feel sick, bloated, and sluggish.

How you feel comes down to the overall balance of these microscopic critters. If there are more good guys than bad guys, then you're probably feelin' good.* But sometimes the bad outweighs the good, a condition known as dysbiosis. Consuming probiotics, whether in supplement form or from food, is a good way to work toward a balanced microbiome.*

Probiotic supplements contain billions of living, beneficial microorganisms. They typically contain a few different strains of the same microorganisms that already reside in the human body. When you take a probiotic supplement, you send in backup and add to the population of these naturally occurring microorganisms. You're tipping the good bacteria scale in your favor. The new good guys take up residence in your gut, joining in the fight against bad bacteria, and promote a healthy gut.* As Robert Rountree, M.D., renowned integrative physician, explains it, "The probiotics are like good cops. We're putting in the good cops, and the good cops can keep watch over the bad guys."

The gut is often referred to as the "second brain" because it is interconnected with so many other systems and processes in the body. By supporting your gut health, you promote not only good digestive health but overall health and well-being.*