Beyond basic immune functions, probiotics also help with digestion. You've probably heard that fiber is good for you, but did you know our bodies cannot actually break it down? That's where the microbiome and probiotics come in. Gut bacteria feed on the fermentable fiber we eat, sometimes called prebiotics, which are found in many fruits and vegetables such as bananas, oats, and garlic. As the probiotics digest these prebiotics, they release important minerals and produce short-chain fatty acids, which we can absorb and use. The production of short chain fatty acids is especially important because we cannot make them ourselves and they play a crucial role in reducing inflammation, maintaining the integrity of the gut lining (thus helping prevent leaky gut), appetite regulation, and brain signaling.

While the science is still emerging, there is growing interest in how these bacteria interact with, communicate with, and influence other systems in the body. Studies have shown that the microbiome is directly connected to the brain through the gut-brain axis. In fact, the gut is responsible for producing up to 90 percent of our serotonin, an important brain neurotransmitter sometimes called the "happiness hormone." Additionally, there is a gut-skin axis that can regulate skin conditions like acne and eczema.

These two axes show how maintaining a healthy gut can have far-reaching benefits. From the obvious benefits of preventing diarrhea and relieving constipation to the more surprising acne-clearing, mood-boosting, and brain health perks, it is clear that good probiotic bacteria and gut health are integral to overall health.