These Two Supplements Are Your New Secret For GI Distress

Popping a probiotic in times of gastrointestinal distress can reduce the severity and duration of diarrheal symptoms. Probiotic supplements contain healthy bacteria to support the microbiome, a collection of trillions of bacteria that live in our gut. The microbiome is intricately connected with digestive health and the immune system. In fact 70 to 80 percent of the immune system lives in the gut . Scientists believe that the immune system and the bacteria that live in the gut "co-evolved" to communicate and support one another. "Good" bacteria helps stimulate and "prime" the immune system to keep it in tiptop fighting shape against "bad" bacteria that can make us sick. In addition, some "good" bacteria produce toxins to fight off "bad" bacteria themselves. So a healthy gut equals a healthy and strong immune system.

Taking antibiotics, stress, diet, infections, and many other factors can change the makeup of the microbiome and create an imbalance between good and bad bacteria, weakening the immune system. In addition, diarrhea can flush good bacteria out with it, making it even harder to fight off whatever may be causing your digestive discomfort.

Probiotic supplements deliver an array of "good" bacteria to help restore balance in the gut and support the immune system. One study even found that probiotics were able to reduce the duration of diarrhea symptoms by one or two days. And when you're tethered to the toilet, one or two days is a huge win. Probiotic-rich foods may be tough to stomach right now, especially dairy-based ones like yogurt, so you may want to stick to a supplement to reap the bacterial benefits.

In addition to helping you recover from a bout of diarrhea, probiotics may be able to prevent one in the first place. One of the most common causes of diarrhea is travel-related exposure to pathogens. Millions of people each year contract diarrhea from unclean water and food or the general stress of travel. By maintaining a healthy gut, you can ensure your immune system is well-supported to fight back while you enjoy vacation. Research has found that pre-emptively taking a probiotic could prevent up to 85 percent of "traveler’s diarrhea" cases.