THIS Diet Finally Cleared My Cystic Acne — When Nothing Else Worked

In 2014 I was a 20-year-old girl with a burgeoning career in the entertainment industry. So why was I struggling with suicidal depression? The answer was written all over my face.

Three years earlier my twin sister, Randa, and I had been "discovered" while standing in line for a screening. We’d struck up a conversation with a man who turned out to be the head of a big talent agency. We signed with him that week and began working regularly in commercials, TV shows, print ads, even music videos—our first was with Justin Bieber.

But at age 20, sudden cystic acne breakouts brought our acting careers to a screeching halt—we even feared our agent was going to drop us. The acne destroyed our self-confidence, turning us into hermits. We consulted with dermatologists and other experts, tried a variety of medicines and treatments, but nothing worked for long. Our acne always came back with a vengeance. All the doctors said the same thing: "Accutane!" But we were reluctant. Several people we know had had bad reactions to the drug. A close friend of ours believed Accutane was responsible for her colitis. She'd had to drop out of college to regain her health.

While desperately trying to find information about acne, we discovered there are cultures of people in the world who never get acne. These lucky people lived in places like Okinawa, Japan; Papua New Guinea; Eastern Paraguay; and certain parts of Africa. They were virtually acne-free zones. The research we read indicated that what these disparate cultures had in common were low-fat, unprocessed, starch-based, plant-centered diets. We had been raised on a healthy vegan diet. We grew up on peanut butter sandwiches, adored avocados, and are crazy about hummus. But what worked for us as children wasn’t mixing well with our young adult hormones. The research about lowering fat intake and eating largely unprocessed was very intriguing to us, so we decided to switch up our game. What did we have to lose?

Within three days of our new regime, we’d had no new breakouts. In six weeks, our acne had receded dramatically, and our skin was actually clearing. As our acne disappeared, our acting careers resumed. We were working regularly again, which was fantastic. Clearing our skin and recovering our self-esteem meant we could get our lives back. The diet allowed us to take control.