Fermenting Is The Easiest, Cheapest Way To Heal Your Gut Daily. Here's The Beginner's Guide

Fermentation used to be as common in cooking as a sauté or a boil. In the United States, the fermentation flow stopped when the new wave of TV dinners and spreadable butters became the norm. It's a shame because our culturally connected ancestors were really onto something with their buckets of sauerkraut. While the smell can be a bit off-putting, the mind-body benefits are worth every sniff.

The modern American lifestyle includes seasonal rounds of antibiotics, pasteurized dairy, and sanitized produce. This combination kills off the beneficial bacteria necessary for a thriving gut.

Incorporating fermented foods back into our diets can improve the function of almost every system in the body. Here's a breakdown of their most essential benefits.