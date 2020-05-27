During this tumultuous time, probiotic+ has been integral in getting my gut health and skin back on track.* While I already knew that focusing on gut health could help with my acne, I was blown away by how quickly probiotic+ made a difference. Within just a week and a half of taking this supplement, my cystic acne flare-up quickly started to dissipate.* It was unlike anything I'd previously experienced, and much more effective than the first time I changed my routine in favor of better skin.*

I've also felt my digestion improve dramatically.* I no longer wake up feeling bloated and uncomfortable, which is another marker of better gut health.*

I take probiotic+ in the morning, post-workout and pre-breakfast, to start my day off on the right foot. With just one capsule it’s so quick and easy, but makes such a noticeable difference in my skin and how I feel overall.*

For me, my skin is tied to my mental health, so consequently probiotic+ has also helped boost my mood and self-confidence—I no longer feel the need to throw on some concealer before an impromptu Zoom call. The added stress that acne causes has been lifted, making daily life a little brighter.