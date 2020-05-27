This Probiotic Supplement Helped Clear Up My Acne Once And For All*
I have been on a 12-year journey with acne, most of which has been a huge struggle. I’ve tried nearly everything under the sun in an attempt to fix my skin issues: lotions and potions, facials, topical ointments, medications… you name it, I’ve probably tried it.
Most of these treatments did little to help—and several of them made things much worse. Over time I began to realize that even when something did make a slight impact, it was really just a bandaid masking the symptoms, but never getting to the root of the problem. As my acne changed classifications from hormonal teenage acne to adult acne, I was hit with the realization that this might continue forever—something that I truly could not fathom. I felt powerless.
I turned my attention to gut health.
After feeling completely fed up, I decided to see a functional medicine doctor and nutritionist. Both types of health practitioners were completely new to me at the time, but my dad had recently started seeing them, so I thought I'd give it a try, too. They determined the problem might have to do with my gut, a concept that had not been brought up by any of my previous doctors. Within a month of eliminating sugar and gluten from my diet, starting a nutritional supplement regimen, and being mindful of stress, my acne had improved considerably. And over the last year-and-a-half of staying fairly consistent with my routine, I’ve managed to continue to support my gut and stay relatively acne-free.
Then, COVID-19 hit: My stress levels skyrocketed as everything got turned upside down. I slipped into my old eating habits, and let my supplements routine fall by the wayside. As a result, my acne came back with a vengeance. Anyone who has battled with cystic acne will understand how frustrating and demoralizing this can be. Luckily, I knew what actions to take to get my skin and gut health back on track.
My review of probiotic+.
Ready to say goodbye to my acne for good, I jumped right back into a routine to aid my gut. I eliminated inflammation-promoting foods (for me, that includes sugar and gluten), reminded myself to breathe deeply, and this time, I incorporated mindbodygreen's probiotic+ into my rebooted supplements regimen.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and help reduce abdominal fat.*
During this tumultuous time, probiotic+ has been integral in getting my gut health and skin back on track.* While I already knew that focusing on gut health could help with my acne, I was blown away by how quickly probiotic+ made a difference. Within just a week and a half of taking this supplement, my cystic acne flare-up quickly started to dissipate.* It was unlike anything I'd previously experienced, and much more effective than the first time I changed my routine in favor of better skin.*
I've also felt my digestion improve dramatically.* I no longer wake up feeling bloated and uncomfortable, which is another marker of better gut health.*
I take probiotic+ in the morning, post-workout and pre-breakfast, to start my day off on the right foot. With just one capsule it’s so quick and easy, but makes such a noticeable difference in my skin and how I feel overall.*
For me, my skin is tied to my mental health, so consequently probiotic+ has also helped boost my mood and self-confidence—I no longer feel the need to throw on some concealer before an impromptu Zoom call. The added stress that acne causes has been lifted, making daily life a little brighter.
Including probiotic+ as part of my morning routine keeps my gut health in check and my acne at bay.*
Including probiotic+ as part of my morning routine keeps my gut health in check and my acne at bay.*
Probiotic+ makes my day that much easier by giving me one less thing to worry about. At the same time, it provides me with the comfort that I am actively working towards healing—not just masking—my gut and acne symptoms.*