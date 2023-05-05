Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Solved My Bloating*
When I was younger, I could eat pretty much whatever I wanted without thinking much about it. But in college I was put on several medications over the course of four months. I didn't realize it at the time, but those treatments were killing my good gut bacteria, along with the bad stuff.
My digestion has never been the same. I've canceled many evenings out because a single meal or snack left me feeling bloated. Even the smallest snack of carrots and hummus or apples and peanut butter would make me bloat enough that I wouldn't even want to put pants on.
Advertisement
In search of a solution, I tried to eat as many probiotic- and prebiotic-rich foods as I could. I tried two different sources of refrigerated probiotics to help encourage my digestion, but both left me bloated in the hours after I took them.
One doctor told me to have a serving of Greek yogurt at 3 p.m. every day to replenish my good gut bacteria, but I felt no change. I even tried a tonic of apple cider vinegar, cayenne, and lemon in the hopes that it would rev up my digestion. But nothing led to sustainable, healthy digestion. Then I tried probiotic+.
My review of probiotic+.
Based on my history, I wasn't sure if mindbodygreen's probiotic+ could help. But I thought, why not give it a shot?
I take very few supplements. Despite a kitchen cabinet overstocked with half-empty bottles, I've never been able to maintain a routine. I start taking supplements with high hopes but only stick with something if I can truly see it benefiting my personal health needs. probiotic+ is the first supplement I've been able to stick with—because it works!*
The science-backed formula was developed by a team of scientists and health care practitioners, and it's the only product on the market that contains the four strains of bacteria specifically targeted to ease bloating, aid digestion, and support a healthy weight—and that's a difference I can actually feel. * Since starting probiotic+, I can now go from breakfast to dinner with a comfortable belly and normal hunger cues.*
Advertisement
How probiotic+ impacted my energy levels
I also noticed another personal benefit: increased energy levels. After just a few days of starting my mornings with probiotic+, I no longer felt a post-lunch slump. For the past year at work, I would sit down to a veggie-filled lunch, and within an hour I would feel the brain fog rolling in. I would need an espresso run just to make it through to 6 p.m. But now I'm left feeling clear-minded and fortified after my midday meal.*
The takeaway
I made it a habit—and even look forward to—taking probiotic+ every morning. It's a small daily habit that even when the world feels uncertain, I know is making my body, and my life, run a whole lot smoother.*
Kendall King is a Brooklyn-based social media strategist, currently serving as the social media lead for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. She is a graduate of Ohio State University, and previously served as mindbodygreen’s Social Media Strategist. After interning in London during her senior year, Kendall was inspired by the way other cultures incorporate aspects of well-being into their daily lives—slow food, true lunch breaks, and community, to name a few—and now works to make this mindset a day-to-day reality.