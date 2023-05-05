Finally: A Probiotic Supplement That Has Solved My Bloating*

When I was younger, I could eat pretty much whatever I wanted without thinking much about it. But in college I was put on several medications over the course of four months. I didn't realize it at the time, but those treatments were killing my good gut bacteria, along with the bad stuff.

My digestion has never been the same. I've canceled many evenings out because a single meal or snack left me feeling bloated. Even the smallest snack of carrots and hummus or apples and peanut butter would make me bloat enough that I wouldn't even want to put pants on.