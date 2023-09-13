Lactobacillus is the bacterial genus that dominates most of your vaginal microbiome. Ora's probiotic contains six research-backed strains of Lactobacillus that naturally settle along the vaginal canal and urinary tract and promote vaginal health. The strains in this blend can also contribute to a healthy inflammatory response and microbial makeup in the nether regions. Resistant to stomach acid, these strains can help tip the scales toward a healthy pH down there—which is essential for overall women's health.*

Bonus: Ora's blend contains an added dose of 725mg of prebiotics (from Jerusalem artichoke inulin) to feed the beneficial bacteria you're consuming. Take two capsules within 30 minutes of mealtime to reap the benefits of this targeted probiotic.

Active ingredients: L. acidophilus DDS-1, L. rhamnosus LGG, L. reuteri UALre-16, Prebiotic, L. crispatus UALcr-35, L. plantarum UALp-05, L. fermentum UALf-32