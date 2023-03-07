Your entire body, from your mouth1 down to the skin on your toes, is teeming with bacteria, fungi, archaea, and eukaryotes2 , but the lower digestive tract of the gut is where they're most concentrated. (Your gut microbiome alone weighs about five pounds3 !)

Think of the microbes in your body as a cascade of specialized helpers, working diligently to keep a certain aspect of your health in check. The more robust and diverse4 your workforce, the more vibrant your health will be.

Not getting enough sleep, stressing too much, passing through over-sanitized environments, eating a poor diet, and using antibiotics are just a few ways to deplete your microbial diversity and lead to suboptimal health.

You can re-colonize your system with "good bacteria" by making lifestyle changes, consuming foods or drinks that contain probiotics, and playing around in the dirt every now and then.

Taking a probiotic supplement is a more targeted way to infuse your microbiome with beneficial bacteria. Women, in particular, may benefit from taking a daily probiotic, since they're more likely to deal with certain digestive issues than men. The latest surveys show that women are twice as likely to experience bloating and struggle with regularity—things that a high-quality probiotic can help with.*

