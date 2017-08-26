Making the time to take care of yourself from the inside out—physically, emotionally, and spiritually—will pay you back in dividends when it comes to your health and happiness. Saying no, allowing room for idleness, being present, slowing down, and nurturing your mind, body, and soul through ease and connection with others all give you the opportunity to tune into (and nurture) your deepest, most authentic self.

Living your best life means taking care of and nurturing your whole self—not just what people see on the outside, but deep down into the very microscopic core of you, where your magnificent microbiome dwells. So, whatever your dreams and goals may be, take the time to get to know your microbiome as the foundation of your health and happiness.

Having trouble prioritizing your microbiome? Here's why doing so will change your life.