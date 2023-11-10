Viome offers three options of at-home tests for gut health, including one that evaluates cellular and oral health with the help of blood and saliva samples.

Although Viome requires a stool sample like other at-home options, it uses mRNA, rather than DNA, to test your gut microbiome from this sample.

This testing format allows for a more detailed report, providing insights on your gut lining health, gas production, digestive processes, and immune response. Plus, the brand also collects blood and saliva samples to get a more in-depth look at your body's full health.

Once you've sent in your samples, it'll take about 2 to 3 weeks to receive results in a secure app. These results will outline your digestive deficiencies, as well as post-test recommendations for helping your gut.

However, there's no medical follow-up, so we recommend touching base with your primary care physician before making any changes to your routine—including subscribing to the brand's recommended probiotics.

Want to know more? Check out our full review of Viome's Intelligence Test, from a registered nurse.