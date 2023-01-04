Fasting is required before the blood and saliva sample, so I opted to wait until the next morning. I went ahead and collected my stool when the time was convenient for my bowels—although it is recommended to use your first full bowel movement4 of the day to ensure the most accurate results.

Stool collection.

The stool sample process is fairly straightforward: you poop onto a collection paper that you lay across the toilet. There is a spoon included in the kit, which you can use to gather a spoonful of stool and add it to the collection tube. From there, just flush the paper and remaining stool down the toilet and shake your sample to mix it with the liquid in the tube. If you are worried about the cleanliness of a stool sample and er, spillage, I can assure you it’s safely contained.

Saliva Collection.

The next morning, prior to any food or drink, I completed the saliva sample. I thought, “should be simple enough, just spit a few times into a tube, right?” Turns out, this sample type was actually the most difficult simply because of the amount of saliva needed. It took me at least 30 minutes to fill the tube to the fill line. I was not expecting it to take as long, so heed my advice: allow yourself sufficient time to complete this step.

Blood Collection.

The third sample type is blood from a finger prick. As a nurse, I’ve performed this procedure multiple times on patients, so it felt pretty natural to do. The kit only comes with 2 lancets, which, in my opinion, is not enough. I have fairly fast clotting abilities, so I used the two lancets on two different fingers and just barely finished filling the pipettes before I stopped bleeding from my fingertip. Had I clotted any earlier, I would have needed another lancet (which most people don’t have lying around the house).