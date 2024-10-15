Viome Review: My Honest Take On The Popular At-Home Test
Understanding your gut health is key to understanding your overall health, but getting even a glimpse into your gut microbiome can be a difficult process. At-home microbiome testing is making it easier than ever to get a baseline understanding of your gut health, and Viome is one of the brand's leading the way.
The brand's unique at-home tests provide a screenshot into your current gut health—and I do mean snapshot. Your microbiome is changing constantly, and even the foods you eat (or don't eat) can impact your gut health.
While microbiome testing is still in its infancy, these at-home tests can still be an interesting way to get insight into your gut health. And while many only look at stool samples to understand your gut heath—which actually has different microbes than your intestines1—the Viome test stands out from competitions due to its use of (mRNA).
I went through the entire Viome testing process to help you decide whether the at-home test is worth a $400 investment.
Don't have time to scroll? Here's our Viome review cheat sheet:
Viome Full Body Intelligence Testing
Pros:
- Uses mRNA instead of DNA to screenshot gut health
- Also looks at cellular & oral health
- Uses AI to keep results updated & accurate
- Relies on multiple sample types (blood, saliva, & stool)
Cons:
- Way pricier than competitors
- Comprehensive results are hard to understand
- Post-test recommendations lack scientific data
- Research backing Viome paid for by brand
Who should try Viome?
One of the biggest misconceptions about Viome is that it's only for your gut health. Even if you're worried about the limited research around at-home microbiome tests, the Fully Body Intelligence tests goes far beyond a regular stool sample to include oral and cellular health.
I'd recommend this test for those who are curious about their current health state, have spare funds to spend on at-home tests, and are willing to take action based on their results (with input from a healthcare practioner).
Who should skip Viome?
At just under $400, this kit is on the expensive side. You're most likely to find this test helpful if you're willing to really dive into the data and find actionable ways to support your health (and that doesn't just mean taking the brand's recommended supplements). Otherwise, I'd look for a more affordable option (or skip altogether).
mbg's take on at-home tests
What is the microbiome & why it matters
The gut microbiome is a collection of trillions of bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the digestive tract. It plays a role in everything from digestion to immune function to mental health, per physician and holistic health enthusiast, Alice Williams, M.D.
"This community of organisms helps break down food, synthesize nutrients, and protect against infection," says Williams. "The gut microbiome also plays a role in shaping the immune system and regulating metabolism."
Our understanding of the gut microbiome is still evolving, but we know that having a healthy gut is essential to our overall health.
Research has linked poor gut health to a range of health concerns including:
What is Viome gut microbiome testing
Viome is a preventive health and longevity company attempting to address the epidemic of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. Its at-home tests analyze both microbial and human gene expressions (mRNA). The intention is to provide comprehensive health insights, personalized food recommendations, and nutritional products to promote living a longer and healthier life.
Unlike its competitors, Viome analyzes mRNA, instead of DNA, to determine the root cause of health issues (early signals), as opposed to simply identifying the symptoms. Messenger RNA (mRNA) is a transcription of someone's DNA.
DNA remains the same throughout your life, which is why food recommendations based on DNA will never change—even if you gain weight or begin to develop a health condition. If your DNA never changes, what changes as you become sick?
The answer is your RNA, or "gene expression." Viome's tests analyze gene expressions from your microbial and human cells, in order to provide you with insights and food and supplement recommendations that will help bring your body back into balance and keep you healthy.
Remember:
How does Viome testing work
The brand's proprietary testing approach combines novel mRNA research and technology to analyze epigenetic biomarkers and deliver comprehensive, A.I. (artificial intelligence)-driven health insights.
Based on the gene expression activity Viome can see in every individual—which is completely unique to each person—Viome can translate these signals into Health Scores that provide the basis for the personalized recommendations, including both recommendations for diet and custom-made supplement formulas.
Depending on the Viome test taken, you'll either provide stool, spit, blood, or a combination of the three.
How much does Viome cost
The price for a Viome microbiome test starts at $249 for the most basic Gut Intelligence Test and increases up to $399. The brand offers three total testing tiers, which each come with food and supplement recommendations.
I tested the most comprehensive (and expensive) option, the Full Body Intelligence Test. However, you can find a full break down of all test offerings below. Plus, all mindbodygreen readers can save $110 on their first order with MBG110 or 15% off a subscription plan for up to six months with code MBG15.
My experience taking the Viome test
My initial thought when I received my Viome kit in the mail was that it resembled a high-end luxury package rather than an at-home lab test. The luxe kit is extremely organized, color-coded, and labeled. My test, the Full Body Intelligence Kit, required three types of samples: stool, blood, and saliva.
Each sample kit was clearly labeled in the box, along with a "Start Here" booklet outlining the entire sample process. The directions are comprehensive but digestible. Everything is broken down into how-to sections by sample type.
Registering your Viome test kit
Every kit must be registered via the free Viome app. Each test comes with a unique code, which allows the lab to match up your samples with your results.
Collecting your Viome test sample
Fasting is required before the blood and saliva sample, so I opted to wait until the next morning. I went ahead and collected my stool when the time was convenient for my bowels. It's recommended to use your first full bowel movement9 of the day to ensure the most accurate results.
Stool collection
The stool sample process is fairly straightforward: You poop onto a collection paper that you lay across the toilet. There is a spoon included in the kit, which you can use to gather a spoonful of stool and add it to the collection tube.
From there, just flush the paper and remaining stool down the toilet and shake your sample to mix it with the liquid in the tube. If you are worried about the cleanliness of a stool sample and er, spillage, I can assure you it's safely contained.
Saliva collection
The next morning, prior to any food or drink, I completed the saliva sample. I thought, "Should be simple enough, just spit a few times into a tube, right?" Turns out, this sample type was actually the most difficult simply because of the amount of saliva needed.
It took me at least 30 minutes to fill the tube to the fill line. I was not expecting it to take as long, so heed my advice: Allow yourself sufficient time to complete this step.
Blood collection
The third sample type is blood from a finger prick. As a nurse, I've performed this procedure multiple times on patients, so it felt pretty natural to do. The kit only comes with two lancets, which, in my opinion, is not enough.
I have fairly fast clotting abilities, so I used the two lancets on two different fingers and just barely finished filling the pipettes before I stopped bleeding from my fingertip. Had I clotted any earlier, I would have needed another lancet (which most people don't have lying around the house).
Taking your Viome questionnaire
The final step was completing a questionnaire, which wasn't a quick feat. The brand recommends setting aside 71 minutes to complete the questions, but it took me about 40 minutes. There were some very detailed and obscure questions, including my shirt collar size. Luckily, a tape measure is included for your use.
Sending in your Viome sample
I dropped off my prepaid, pre-labeled bag of samples at USPS that morning. Six days later, I received an email that my kit had been received. Two days following that, I got another update that my samples were being processed. Twenty days after I mailed in my kit, I received the email with my results. Viome's website says results will be available in two to three weeks, so mine were right on schedule.
My Viome test results
I suggest viewing your results in the app, as the website was a bit challenging to scroll through. While there is no professional follow-up included with your results, they're still incredibly comprehensive. In fact, they're so exhaustive that I felt overwhelmed by not having any type of consultation or personalized explanation, even as a medical professional.
Not only did the test provide me with a variety of health scores—including 42 where I needed improvement—the results also provided me with a supplement recommendation from the brand designed for optimal gut health. They also included a list of 25 foods that I should avoid and 35 "superfoods" or items I should incorporate into my diet more.
Essentially, there's a lot of information to digest, and I truly felt like I would have benefited from having a medical expert walking me through the results and answer any questions.
I also struggled slightly with the UX. For example, I thought the food recommendations were vague without any insights as to why they were the right recommendation for me. The brand later informed us that it was possible to actually click into the food to get a brief synopsis—but I only knew this feature was possible when the brand reached out afterwards. Plus, when you do click into the synopsis, many are vague.
For example, the brief may mention why you should eat more avocados and allude to different benefits, but there were no links to the exact studies for the benefits mentioned. Regardless, it's clear from my health scores that I have some work to do to optimize my oral and gut health and overall well-being.
Is Viome testing analysis evidence-based
Viome has published evidence-based papers showing that people who follow its food and supplement recommendations have reduced their clinical scores for IBS, depression, anxiety, and diabetes by over 30%. However Viome sponsored this research and it has not been peer-reviewed.
As Williams reminds us, at-home testing is not a tool for diagnosing health conditions and should not replace regular visits to your doctor. Williams recommends consulting with your health care provider if you are concerned about symptoms or illness or to discuss abnormal results.
It's also worth noting that Viome recommends both whole foods and supplements to address any results received from your test. However the gut is incredible complicated. Even labeling gut bacteria as "good" or "bad" can be a complex misdirection for the average consumer.
That being said, the unique technology created by Viome is something worth celebrating. It's FDA-approved as a diagnostic tool for detecting early stages of oral and throat cancers.
How I used my Viome results to make changes
So although I felt inspired to increase the biodiversity of my meals10, it was also important to remember that research currently suggests your long-term diet plays a bigger role11 in your gut microbiome than any immediate food changes.
More importantly, there isn't really a set protocol for how to address any signs of a poor gut health. So while the brand does offer quite a few suggestions, they're really just that—suggestions.
When it comes to supporting your gut health, the focus should really be on a holistic approach. As function medicine practitioner Will Cole, FMCP, DNM, D.C., ppreviously told mbg, this includes steps like managing stress and diversifying your diet.
Comparing Viome at-home tests
Gut + Cellular + Oral Health: Full Body Intelligence Test
Collection Method:SalivaBloodStool
Coverage:Not covered by health insurance; can use an HSA or FSA account to purchase
Payment/Subscription Options:No subscriptions offered
Provides health scores for:Biological ageGut healthImmune system healthOral healthBrain and cognitive healthHeart and metabolic healthCellular and energy efficiencyInflammation response
Result time:2 to 3 weeks
The Full Body Intelligence Test is Viome’s most comprehensive test available (and the one I tried). It includes samples from saliva, blood, and stool to provide a complete survey of your internal health. The results offer actionable nutrition recommendations to optimize digestion, immunity, oral health, cardiovascular health, mental health, how you're aging internally, and more.
The results include 8 high-level Integrative Health scores to determine your food and supplement recommendations for the next 4 to 6 months. The brand advises retesting at that point, to ensure the changes you’ve made are altering your internal health. Any adaptations required can be reformulated with new and updated results.
Users will receive a list of food recommendations categorized as “Superfoods,” “Enjoy,” “Minimize,” and “Avoid”. The results also include recommendations for vitamins, food extracts, minerals, amino acids, and herbs. Viome also offers an option to order custom-formulated supplements made specifically for the user based on the results—but you should always check with your healthcare practitioner before starting any new supplement routine.
Gut + Cellular Health: Health Intelligence Test
Collection Method:BloodStool
Coverage:Not covered by health insurance; can use an HSA or FSA account to purchase
Payment/Subscription Options:No subscriptions offered
Provides health scores for:Biological ageImmune system healthGut microbiome healthCellular healthMitochondrial healthStress response health
Result time:2 to 3 weeks
Viome’s Health Intelligence Test is the brand’s second most comprehensive test. It analyzes how your gut microbiome and digestive health are helping or impairing other bodily functions, including your immune system, cellular health, and how your body is aging internally.
Compared with the Full Body Intelligence Test, the Health Intelligence test includes only five high-level Integrative Health scores instead of eight. However, the results will still outline recommended food and supplements to include and avoid until you test again in 6 months.
The Health Intelligence Test informs users on how their current diet and lifestyle are impacting their health and why they might be experiencing certain symptoms. By analyzing blood and stool samples, the test provides a complete guide to your gut microbiome.
Gut Health: Gut Intelligence Test
Collection Method:Stool
Coverage:Not covered by health insurance; can use an HSA or FSA account to purchase
Payment/Subscription Options:No subscriptions offered
Provides health scores for:Gut microbiome health
Result time:2 to 3 weeks
The foundational test from Viome, the Gut Intelligence Test, focuses on your digestive health and the activity in your gut microbiome.
Your Integrative Functional Health Score for gut health will determine your food and supplement recommendations, focusing on optimizing digestion and food absorption. If someone suffers from gut lining issues, gas production, difficult digestive processes, or lack of food diversity, this is a great test to consider.
Requiring only a stool sample, this is the simplest of the Viome test kits. There is no need to fast before collecting your stool, so as soon as your kit arrives and the opportunity presents, you can collect the sample.
Viome vs. the competitors
|Brand
|Price
|Sample Type
|Result Time
|Tests
|Perks
|Viome
|$399
|Stool/ Spit/ Blood
|2-3 weeks
|Bacteria/ Fungi/ Viruses / Parasites/ Yeast
|Multiple biomarkers
|Biohm
|$180
|Stool
|4-6 weeks
|Bacteria/ Fungi
|Medical follow-up
|Floré
|$79
|Stool
|1-3 weeks
|Bacteria/ Fungi/ Viruses / Parasites/ Yeast
|Subscription discount
Viome vs. Biohm
Biohm is an option for those who desire a live consultation to review results. For $180, users can connect with someone to ask clarifying questions and gain further insight into what their biomarker readings mean.
With Biohm, your results reveal a gut health score from 1 to 10. Although straightforward and simple, it may not provide enough detail for some. Biome results can take four to six weeks and only measures two biomarkers, bacteria and fungi, through a stool sample.
Viome vs. Floré
Retesting after making the recommended changes is imperative to ensure your dietary changes are helping. Floré, another microbiome test, has an option for a monthly $79 subscription, which includes a microbiome test every four months, along with a uniquely formulated supplement shipped to your door.
Floré also includes follow-up consultations with a "care scientist" who will review the results after your test. Providing results in one to three weeks and testing for bacteria, fungi, viruses, parasites, and yeast, this all-inclusive option is ideal for someone who wants to test their gut health regularly.
FAQ
Is Viome FDA-approved?
No. There are no FDA-approved at-home microbiome tests. These tests should not be used to diagnose health conditions but instead should be used for informational purposes only. However, Viome provides wellness tests using GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe) ingredients that are already authorized and approved by the FDA.
Is Viome testing worth it?
People who are experiencing symptoms either in their gut, immune system, mental health, cardiovascular health, or oral health who have not found a simple diagnosis from their health care provider could benefit from using the Viome tests. It may be an expensive test that is not covered by health insurance, but it provides deep insight into how your food and supplement choices are affecting your health.
The takeaway
Viome's tests can empower you with insights and actionable recommendations to live a long and healthy life. I would personally recommend Viome to anyone who is looking to bring their health to an optimal level, as long as they can find a holistic health care provider who can help decipher their results and build an action plan. Just be sure to use code MBG110 for $110 off your test.
Meet The Experts
11 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8718174/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17593135
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8648009
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23307560
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3038963/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12529927
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2189626/?ncbi_mmode=std
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23886976
- https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-021-93031-z
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4837298/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6950569/