



Who should try Viome?

One of the biggest misconceptions about Viome is that it's only for your gut health. Even if you're worried about the limited research around at-home microbiome tests, the Fully Body Intelligence tests goes far beyond a regular stool sample to include oral and cellular health.

I'd recommend this test for those who are curious about their current health state, have spare funds to spend on at-home tests, and are willing to take action based on their results (with input from a healthcare practioner).

Who should skip Viome?

At just under $400, this kit is on the expensive side. You're most likely to find this test helpful if you're willing to really dive into the data and find actionable ways to support your health (and that doesn't just mean taking the brand's recommended supplements). Otherwise, I'd look for a more affordable option (or skip altogether).