Every capsule of mindbodygreen's probiotic+ packs four bacterial strains that have been scientifically studied for gut health: B. lactis Bi-07 eases bloating and promotes comfort, B. lactis HN019 supports digestion and regularity while easing gas, and L. acidophilus NCFM encourages healthy bowel movements. The standout strain for weight loss is the 10 billion CFUs of B. lactis B420, which has been shown in clinical trials to support the gut barrier and encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake, abdominal fat mass, and waist circumference.*

Like all mindbodygreen supplements, this one has been rigorously tested for purity and potency and is free of binders, preservatives, or any artificial colors or flavors. Its shelf-stable bacteria are packaged in a recyclable glass bottle (no refrigeration needed).

Reviewers note that taking probiotic+ has made a significant difference in their gut health and comfort—often moreso than any other probiotic they've tried. "My stomach bloat was gone after consistently taking this for two weeks," writes one customer. Another says, "I’ve tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference, helping with regularity."*

Save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen probiotic+ subscription ($69/month), or buy once for $80. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.