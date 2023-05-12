Probiotics may assist with healthy weight loss by imparting the gut with an influx of beneficial bacteria.*

While we don't know exactly how these "good bugs" impact weight, researchers suspect it has to do with how they support gut barrier function and a healthy inflammatory response in the body. They may also support the production of short-chain fatty acids that regulate appetite and send signals of fullness4 . Plus, probiotics can help ease digestive issues like bloat and go a long way in promoting regular bowel movements.*

"When the bacteria in the intestinal tract (i.e., your gut microbiota) lack in volume or diversity, or the wrong types of microorganisms start to flourish, it not only can affect your health, but it can also make healthy weight maintenance more difficult," Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D. previously told mindbodygreen.

If your goal is weight loss, you'll want to look for a probiotic that contains bacterial strains that have been studied on humans for this purpose, such as: