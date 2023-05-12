Probiotics For Healthy Weight Loss: 7 Science-Backed Options
Tending to your gut microbiome is important for many reasons. Research has linked a diverse microbiome to improved immunity1, better digestive health2, and even an increase in positive emotions3. There's also some evidence that the better shape your gut is in, the easier it will be for you to maintain a healthy weight.
Here's a look at the research on how probiotics can assist with weight loss, and the seven probiotics to try if weight loss is a goal of yours.*
The best probiotics for weight loss
Probiotics and weight loss
Probiotics may assist with healthy weight loss by imparting the gut with an influx of beneficial bacteria.*
While we don't know exactly how these "good bugs" impact weight, researchers suspect it has to do with how they support gut barrier function and a healthy inflammatory response in the body. They may also support the production of short-chain fatty acids that regulate appetite and send signals of fullness4. Plus, probiotics can help ease digestive issues like bloat and go a long way in promoting regular bowel movements.*
"When the bacteria in the intestinal tract (i.e., your gut microbiota) lack in volume or diversity, or the wrong types of microorganisms start to flourish, it not only can affect your health, but it can also make healthy weight maintenance more difficult," Densie Webb, Ph.D., R.D. previously told mindbodygreen.
If your goal is weight loss, you'll want to look for a probiotic that contains bacterial strains that have been studied on humans for this purpose, such as:
- Bifidobacterium lactis B420: In one double-blind clinical trial5, people who took the probiotic strain B. lactis B420 with and without dietary fiber had a significantly reduced waist circumference, fat mass (particularly in the stomach region), and energy intake after six months compared to those who did not take the probiotic.*
- Lactobacillus gasseri BNR1799: In another randomized, placebo-controlled study6, adults who took Lactobacillus gasseri BNR17 lost more adipose tissue (body fat) and had a smaller waist circumference compared to a control group after 12 weeks.*
- Lactobacillus rhamnosus CGMCC1.3724: In this study, supplementing with another strain of Lactobacillus bacteria, Lactobacillus rhamnosus CGMCC1.3724, helped participants lose weight and maintain their weight loss7 over a 24-week period. The participants were also following a reduced-calorie diet, and they lost more weight than those who were eating fewer calories but not taking a probiotic.*
Probiotic supplements that contain science-backed bacterial strains may support weight loss, but they don't work alone.* You'll need to pair them with a gut-friendly diet, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle for the best results.
How to choose
Any time you're shopping for a probiotic—be it for weight management or general gut health—you'll want to choose one that features bacterial strains that are backed by science and present in clinically relevant doses (ie., there should be enough live microbes in there to actually have a positive effect).
Look for probiotics that list the bacteria they use down to the strain level (ie. Bifidobacterium lactis B420 instead of just Bifidobacterium lactis). There are countless types of bacteria out there, and without this level of specificity, you won't know which one you're putting into your body.
Finally, opt for a trustworthy brand that does quality testing to ensure a pure product. Ideally, the company will also prioritize sustainability—be it by becoming B Corp certified or designing its packaging to be less wasteful.
It's a lot to consider, so mindbodygreen's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN identified the best probiotics for weight loss to help get you started.
Best overall: mindbodygreen probiotic+
Pros
- Supports healthy weight*
- Helps aid digestion and ease bloat*
- Contains 4 targeted, clinically studied strains for gut health*
- Sustainable packaging
Cons
- Daily regimen to maximize benefits
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Strains researched for:Weight managementRegularityGut health & comfort
CFU:32 billion
Every capsule of mindbodygreen's probiotic+ packs four bacterial strains that have been scientifically studied for gut health: B. lactis Bi-07 eases bloating and promotes comfort, B. lactis HN019 supports digestion and regularity while easing gas, and L. acidophilus NCFM encourages healthy bowel movements. The standout strain for weight loss is the 10 billion CFUs of B. lactis B420, which has been shown in clinical trials to support the gut barrier and encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake, abdominal fat mass, and waist circumference.*
Like all mindbodygreen supplements, this one has been rigorously tested for purity and potency and is free of binders, preservatives, or any artificial colors or flavors. Its shelf-stable bacteria are packaged in a recyclable glass bottle (no refrigeration needed).
Reviewers note that taking probiotic+ has made a significant difference in their gut health and comfort—often moreso than any other probiotic they've tried. "My stomach bloat was gone after consistently taking this for two weeks," writes one customer. Another says, "I’ve tried a handful of probiotics, this one actually makes a difference, helping with regularity."*
Save money when you sign up for a mindbodygreen probiotic+ subscription ($69/month), or buy once for $80. New customers save 10% on their first order with promo code MBG10.
Best for women: New Chapter Weight Management Probiotic
Pros
- Added ingredients for weight management*
- Contains prebiotic fiber
- Company is a certified B Corp
Cons
- Might aggravate those who are sensitive to caffeine
- Some note that the capsules are large / hard to swallow
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Strains researched for:Weight management
CFU:10 billion
This probiotic contains a single bacterial strain (B. lactis B420), but it's fortified with two botanicals that optimize metabolic rate: organic hibiscus flower extract and organic green coffee bean extract. Both ingredients have thermogenic properties that can support weight loss, though those who are sensitive to caffeine might find them a bit over-stimulating. The additional prebiotics from Jerusalem artichoke feed the beneficial bacteria and make this one of the best probiotics for women looking for weight loss support.*
Best for men: Thorne FloraMend Prime Probiotic
Pros
- Supports men's (and women’s) digestive and immune health*
- Shelf-stable / does not need to be refrigerated
Cons
- Proprietary blend
- Fewer CFUs than other probiotics on the list
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Strains researched for:RegularityGut health & comfort
CFU:5 billion
This probiotic is more geared towards general gut health and comfort, and it contains strains that have been studied for their ability to promote regular bowel movements and support overall microbial health and diversity (Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium longum MM-2, and Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1). Some of these strains have also been shown to support immunity in animal studies. Users note more energy and digestive comfort since they started taking FloraMend, and it's a solid pick for women and men looking to tend to their gut microbiome. The downside is that it's a probiotic blend, meaning the company doesn't disclose exactly how many CFUs of each strain are in each product.*
Best with multiple strains: Cymbiotika Probiotic
Pros
- Contains prebiotics and aloe vera gel
Cons
- Expensive
- Strain-specific info not listed
- 3 capsule serving size
Serving size:3 capsules daily
Strains researched for:N/A
CFU:50 billion
This probiotic contains a blend of 19 probiotic strains to support gut health, plus prebiotics and aloe vera to further soothe the gut and support gastrointestinal health. Reviewers note that it also has a positive effect on skin health and appearance, likely because of the additional aloe. One red flag, though: The strain information is missing, so there's no way to know if the strains included have strong scientific testing behind them. And at three capsules daily, the serving size might be a pain for some people.*
Best with one strain: Bariatric Advantage FloraVantage Control Capsules
Pros
- Bacterial strain has been clinically shown to support healthy weight*
- Shelf-stable / does not need to be refrigerated
Cons
- Plastic packaging
Serving size:1 capsule daily
Strains researched for:Weight management
CFU:10 billion
When it comes to probiotics, more doesn't always mean better. Bifidobacterium lactis B-420 is a well-studied bacterial strain for weight management, so it makes sense that Bariatric Advantage would lean on it for its single-strain supplement. If you're looking for a simple, clean probiotic without all the bells and whistles, this is a solid option.*
Best with prebiotic: Renew Life Healthy Weight 2-in-1 Prebiotics & Probiotics
Pros
- Contains prebiotic fiber
- Contains added ingredients for weight management*
- Supports healthy weight*
Cons
- Might aggravate those who are sensitive to caffeine
- Proprietary blend
Serving size:2 capsules daily
Strains researched for:Weight managementRegularityGut health & comfort
CFU:20 billion
This probiotic contains 10 bacterial strains, including Lactobacillus gasseri BNR17, which has been shown to reduce fat mass and waist circumference in research. However, these strains are part of a proprietary blend so you don't know the exact breakdown of each. Renew Life also adds green coffee bean extract to support weight loss and a plant-sourced prebiotic fiber to further nourish good bacteria. Customers note that the gut-friendly probiotic gives them enhanced energy during the day, in addition to helping them stay more regular.*
Best vegan: Ora Organic Trust Your Gut
Pros
- Contains 4 targeted, clinically studied strains for gut health*
- Sustainable packaging
Cons
- Daily regimen to maximize benefits
Serving size:2 capsules daily
Strains researched for:Weight managementGut health & comfortImmunity
CFU:52 billion
This organic probiotic contains six well-research strains (including L. plantarum UALp-05 for gut barrier function and L. gasseri UALg-05 to support weight loss) packaged in vegan pullulan capsules, plus some organic prebiotics for good measure. It's very well-received, with an average 4.5-star rating from 2,331 Amazon customers who note it's helped them with bloating, digestive comfort, and weight management.*
How we picked
Weight management focus
These formulas boast good bugs (probiotics!) for weight management support, with diverse mechanisms and oftentimes other targeted strains or bioactives to support the overall efficacy.*
Probiotic specificity
Since each probiotic strain has unique characteristics and health benefits, we prefer and elevate products that share with genus, species, and strain info per probiotic, as well as CFU dose info per strain.
Quality testing
We lean into reputable brands that prioritize quality testing, to ensure the potency of the probiotic and other active ingredients, while also placing an emphasis on purity (limiting heavy metals, microbials, etc.).
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions, we prefer products created with sustainability in mind. As such, we highlight key certifications, as well as recyclable and eco-friendly containers.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long does it take for probiotics to work for weight loss?
Probiotics typically start working pretty quickly: With the right probiotic, you can expect to see positive changes in your digestive health (ie., healthier poops) within two weeks and reductions in bloat within three with certain strains. For weight management goals, give your supplement at least three to six months before deciding if it's working, as healthy weight loss doesn't happen overnight.*
What are the signs that probiotics are working
Signs your probiotic is working include more regular bowel movements, less bloating and more abdominal comfort, and potentially weight loss. Depending on the bacteria used, some probiotics can also help boost skin health and appearance, improve mood, and make a notable difference on immune health.*
Is it good to take probiotics every day?
Nobody has a perfect microbiome, and most of us could benefit from adding more probiotics to our daily routine (be it through foods or supplements). Probiotic supplements should be taken daily, ideally on an empty stomach unless otherwise noted by the manufacturer.
The takeaway
While we still have more to learn about how probiotics impact weight loss, we do know that taking a high-quality one can go a long way toward fostering a healthy, happy gut. These seven options all have additional perks that may help you lose weight when following a healthy lifestyle—be sure to pair them with regular exercise, whole, healthy foods, and plenty of sleep. Curious to see how they're really working?* These at-home microbiome tests can give you a snapshot of how your gut health is holding up.
