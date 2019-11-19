How Often Should A Healthy Person Poop Per Day? Doctors Weigh In

This answer to this question will vary somewhat based on the individual. "Everyone should have at least one bowel movement per day. However, it is normal to have up to three bowel movements daily, one after each meal," says Vincent Pedre, M.D., integrative gut health specialist and mbg Collective member.

Functional medicine doctor (and healthy poop enthusiast) Wendie Trubow, M.D., agrees: "In an ideal world, eating will stimulate the need to use the bathroom," she says. "At a minimum, one is expected to have a bowel movement once a day, but it could easily be three times in a day if the gut is functioning well."

This suggestion differs a bit from what you'll hear elsewhere. Many articles state that pooping as infrequently as three times a week is still in a "normal" range, but our experts say that this certainly isn't optimal. While someone may not have a serious health issue at this frequency, they would likely be pretty uncomfortable, says Pedre.

The ideal range for you will be at whatever point within this range (one to three times per day) you feel your best—meaning, you're not straining nor are you bolting to the bathroom.