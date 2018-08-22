Thin Poop: Should It Be A Cause For Concern?
I know it's weird, but I get great satisfaction out of looking to see exactly what's in the toilet! It probably stems from having poorly controlled irritable bowel and constipation for too many years to count. But I'm also very goal-oriented, and viewing the tangible evidence of healing my gut gives me great pleasure.
The most satisfying days are those that include lovely, long pipes of poop that fill the toilet. But nature doesn't always provide, and sometimes the poop isn't perfect. Sometimes it's even thin.
What causes poop to appear thin?
An isolated thin poop can be nothing to worry about. Sometimes it's associated with diarrhea that is from either an infectious cause (such as salmonella) or a medical one, such as IBS, Crohn's, or ulcerative colitis, and can be thin because the stool hasn't spent enough time in the colon to bulk itself up. The remedy here is to address the underlying cause of the rapidly moving stool and diarrhea, make sure to stay hydrated, and wait it out. If the diarrhea persists for longer than two or three days, that would be a reason to visit your doctor.
Other times, thin poop occurs because you're actually constipated and there isn't enough fiber and water to bulk up the stool. This is pretty easily addressed by increasing your intake of water, veggies, seeds, grains, and fruits. (Notice I mentioned fruits last? That's because they should be considered a side dish, not a main course, due to their high sugar content.) Thin poop that occurs infrequently is not a cause for deep concern.
When is thin poop a cause for concern?
But what if your poop has been thin or stringy for a few weeks? That's a situation in which it's a good idea to see a doctor since it could be a uterine fibroid that has grown large enough to press on the outside of the colon and become a restriction on the colon from the outside. (If you're male, this would not apply to you!) Other causes of thin stool can be intestinal scarring that's a result of abdominal surgery (cesarean section, tubal ligation, appendectomy, cholecystectomy, removal of an ovarian cyst, etc.).
You can also have thin stools when the colon is over-distended. In this case, there is stool that is basically blocking the colon, and thin, less compacted bands of stool are able to pass around the blockage. This is another reason to visit your physician since it is an extreme case of constipation and often needs assistance from a medical provider to resolve.
Thin poop probably is not a sign of cancer, but I know that's many people's first thought, and peace of mind is priceless. Additional warning signs for cancer can include blood in the stool, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain that is focused on the left (and typically more constant than infrequent), and unexplained anemia. If those symptoms are present, then the chance of cancer does go up, so you will want to get it checked out.
The take-home message here is that, most of the time, thin poop is nothing to worry about and will pass on its own. If it lasts for longer than one to two weeks and is associated with additional symptoms, then it would be a good idea to visit your medical provider.
