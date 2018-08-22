Thin Poop: Should It Be A Cause For Concern?

But what if your poop has been thin or stringy for a few weeks? That's a situation in which it's a good idea to see a doctor since it could be a uterine fibroid that has grown large enough to press on the outside of the colon and become a restriction on the colon from the outside. (If you're male, this would not apply to you!) Other causes of thin stool can be intestinal scarring that's a result of abdominal surgery (cesarean section, tubal ligation, appendectomy, cholecystectomy, removal of an ovarian cyst, etc.).

You can also have thin stools when the colon is over-distended. In this case, there is stool that is basically blocking the colon, and thin, less compacted bands of stool are able to pass around the blockage. This is another reason to visit your physician since it is an extreme case of constipation and often needs assistance from a medical provider to resolve.

Thin poop probably is not a sign of cancer, but I know that's many people's first thought, and peace of mind is priceless. Additional warning signs for cancer can include blood in the stool, rectal bleeding, abdominal pain that is focused on the left (and typically more constant than infrequent), and unexplained anemia. If those symptoms are present, then the chance of cancer does go up, so you will want to get it checked out.

The take-home message here is that, most of the time, thin poop is nothing to worry about and will pass on its own. If it lasts for longer than one to two weeks and is associated with additional symptoms, then it would be a good idea to visit your medical provider.

Here's the cause behind another common digestion issue: green poop.