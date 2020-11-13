Natural Remedies For Constipation

Also, conditions caused by nerve damage, such as Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, stroke, or some forms of trauma can cause slow-transit constipation, meaning it simply takes too long for feces to move through the intestine. Any of these can be exacerbated by the common causes of constipation, especially when a poor diet or stress are concerned. (Utilizing the Bristol Stool Chart can be a great way to help you classify your stool, btw. When you fall in areas one and two, you are in definite constipation territory)