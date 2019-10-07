Natural Remedies For Constipation

We don't all deal with clinical constipation, but if you're human, it's likely you've experienced it at some point. And to feel the urge—but not be able to make it happen—can be frustrating and uncomfortable. Whether it be from medication, stress, or poor nutritional choices, many of us deal with gut-wrenching intestinal dry spells from time to time.

Solving the problem at hand is one thing, but figuring out how you got into this situation in the first place should be a top priority once relief comes. It's a delicate topic, and it's going to have to get a bit graphic at times, but at the end of the day, it's all in the name of science, and it's important to alleviate the backup. The more you know, the better you will be able to take a proactive approach to constipation.

The first thing to know is that there are actually several different forms of constipation, but most often it is caused by poor nutrition, lack of exercise, or emotional or stress-related issues. In addition, certain medications may cause constipation as a side effect, or you could be suffering from a more chronic condition known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Also, conditions caused by nerve damage, such as Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, stroke, or some forms of trauma can cause slow-transit constipation, meaning it simply takes too long for feces to move through the intestine. Any of these can be exacerbated by the common causes of constipation, especially when a poor diet or stress are concerned.