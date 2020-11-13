Natural Remedies For Constipation

7 Ways To Relieve Constipation Naturally, According To Doctors
We don't all deal with clinical constipation, but if you're human, it's likely you've experienced it at some point. And to feel the urge—but not be able to make it happen—can be frustrating and uncomfortable.
The first thing to know is that there are actually several different forms of constipation, but most often it is caused by poor nutrition, lack of exercise, or emotional or stress-related issues. In addition, certain medications may cause constipation as a side effect, or you could be suffering from a more chronic condition known as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).
Also, conditions caused by nerve damage, such as Parkinson's, multiple sclerosis, stroke, or some forms of trauma can cause slow-transit constipation, meaning it simply takes too long for feces to move through the intestine. Any of these can be exacerbated by the common causes of constipation, especially when a poor diet or stress are concerned. (Utilizing the Bristol Stool Chart can be a great way to help you classify your stool, btw. When you fall in areas one and two, you are in definite constipation territory)
Luckily, there are a handful of natural remedies that you can take advantage of to help move things along, including essential oils like peppermint.
Probiotics
A healthy gut depends on a balance of intestinal flora, or bacteria, and so do healthy bowel movements. Eating fermented foods such as sauerkraut, kombucha, kefir, and kimchi, in addition to eating yogurt with live cultures in it can encourage the diversity and richness of our intestinal flora. If fermented foods make your palate sour, then try taking a daily probiotic supplement.
Additionally, the intestinal flora in our gut feed on prebiotics found in fiber, so a diet full of a variety of raw fruits and steamed vegetables will help keep your gut happy.
Keep in mind that any time you are taking antibiotics, you are killing both good and bad bacteria in your system, so be sure to replenish your gut by simultaneously taking probiotics. Your body will thank you!
Peppermint essential oil
High-quality essential oils can be your best friend when dealing with digestive unrest on a regular basis. Peppermint is the most commonly recommended solution for belly issues, especially when you're dealing with excess gas or bloating from the constipation. The menthol helps to soothe smooth muscle spasms in the colon, allowing for a relaxed passage through your intestine. Research has also shown peppermint essential oil in enteric-coated capsules to be successful in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome1 (IBS).
I recommend applying peppermint directly to your abdomen for quick relief, just make sure to double check with your doctor first if you have a chronic issue. Just beware that peppermint can also cause heartburn, so if you develop this problem, ingesting peppermint might not be for you.
Ginger
Ginger is another great ingredient with the ability to ease constipation. The sesquiterpenes found in ginger can soothe digestive spasms2 and enable things to move along, as well as reduce occasional gas and bloating. Try diluting ginger in a teaspoon of carrier oil and massaging it into your abdomen. The warming sensation will help to promote relaxation. I also recommend adding a drop of ginger to your morning smoothie blend for a powerful antioxidant boost that supports digestion.
Water
Hard stools tend to be a frequent complaint3 when dealing with constipation and can indicate dehydration. A simple remedy is to increase your fluid intake. If you aren't drinking enough water, your colon and small intestine suck all of the moisture that it can get from your food, leaving only the hardened remains behind for you to evacuate. Be sure that you are drinking at least 64 ounces of water per day.
Coffee
For about a quarter of the population, coffee triggers a laxative effect4 in the body, which could help to alleviate constipation issues. Though research is unclear as to why coffee helps you poop, for some of us that morning cup sends us directly to the restroom. It is possible the warm temperature of the coffee relaxes the colon and helps contribute to the process of laxation.
Fiber
The obvious answer is always to up your fiber intake if you are suffering from constipation. A diet rich in leafy-green vegetables, brown rice, whole grains, beans, and certain nuts like almonds, pecans, or walnuts will keep things moving down below. Raspberries, avocados, lentils, and apples can offer great results, especially if you have assumed bland grains were the only way to get more fiber in your diet. Just remember to focus on whole grains, not refined grains.
Stress relief
Did you ever think that there could be a hormonal component to your constipation? Reducing stress levels will lower your body’s cortisol levels and release its clench on your digestive system. When stress levels are high, our body perceives danger is near, sending us into a fight-or-flight response. It shuts down unnecessary systems, such as digestive and reproductive systems, and redirects our blood flow to our extremities so that we can fight off danger or run away.
Incorporating self-care routines into your day can help you to remain calm. Simple deep breathing exercises5 can lower cortisol levels and keep your body functioning at optimum levels. Couple that with calming essential oils6 like lavender or rosemary and you have a recipe for success, and perhaps a trip to the bathroom once things calm down.
Keeping your body in a steady routine and fueling it with a diet rich in fiber and hydrating fruits and vegetables can be the best defense against normal constipation, but stress-induced issues require more self-care and calming routines in your life. While coffee may be a quick fix for some, most of us will need to watch what we eat and keep our gut balanced with probiotics to ensure smooth sailing in the bathroom.