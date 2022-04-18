Exactly What Your Poop Is Trying To Tell You About Your Health

If you're not pooping enough, or you're dealing with type 1 or type 2 stool, you're likely experiencing constipation.

"For many people this is caused by dehydration and a diet low in fiber," Pedre previously told mbg.

In this case, simple changes such as taking a probiotic with Bifidobacterium (or a spore-based type of probiotic), increasing fluid intake, eating high-fiber foods, and exercising regularly can help manage constipation and get you back into balance.*

On the other hand, if you're pooping too frequently and dealing with stool types 5 to 7, you're likely experiencing diarrhea.

If this is the case (and you don't think it's caused by something like a stomach bug), there are some things you can try at home.

Adding in a multi-strain probiotic is one way to support a healthy digestive system, says Pedre.*

Also, incorporating starches like rice and boosting your intake of soluble fiber can help bulk up your stool.

However if you're feeling concerned about the size, shape, or color of your stool, check in with your medical practitioner to determine the best course of action.