I've never been a fan of fluorescent, brightly colored foods, but I distinctly remember the day that I swore them off completely. My eldest daughter was three years old at the time and called me into the bathroom after she was done. I looked into the toilet and practically had a heart attack: The poop I saw was bright green. I was horrified, convinced she was mortally ill.

No, she wasn't dying and is currently a thriving 15-year-old. She simply hadn't digested the food coloring found in the green cookies she ate the day before.

Nevertheless, it's understandable to be concerned if you notice green poop in the toilet—whether it's your child's or your own. But there are a number of explanations for that surprising hue in your stool.