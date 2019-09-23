Vegetables are one of the most important food groups to focus on. After all, they provide us with essential vitamins and minerals, phytochemicals with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and fiber that keeps us full and simultaneously feeds our healthy gut bacteria—which, in turn, helps regulate our immunity, digestion, and mental health. Plus, researchers say that there are likely countless beneficial micronutrients in vegetables that we haven't even identified yet!

Cleary, we're passionate about veggies—and you probably are, too.

But of all the choices out there, from carrots to kale and everything in between, which vegetables pack the most powerful punch for overall health? Obviously, white potatoes aren't equal to kale, but what other factors—besides knowing that green is generally better than beige—are important to consider when you really want to up the ante on your nutrient intake?

Knowing which plants to prioritize can go a long way in boosting your health while eliminating that all too common choice paralysis you experience in the produce section of Whole Foods. That's why we asked two of our favorite nutrition experts to reveal their desert island veggies—aka, the ones that are nutritious, delicious, and pack a little something extra—and offer guidance on what qualities make a vegetable really healthy in the first place.