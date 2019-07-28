While research is mixed and many of the above claims should be verified in human studies, research is promising enough for both Cannon and Cole to support the use of chlorophyll supplements.

Currently, there are a few bottled chlorophyll waters on the market, as well as a variety of chlorophyll supplements that come as powders, capsules, or tinctures. Both may be somewhat beneficial for your health, but going for bottled chlorophyll waters may be a waste of money (since you're getting a lower concentration than you'd get in a supplement)—not to mention a waste of plastic. So if you want to get in on the trend, a DIY approach probably makes the most sense.

"Making your own chlorophyll water is definitely preferable. Liquid chlorophyll comes in a tincture, and you can add a few drops to some water in the morning. Plus, most chlorophyll water comes in plastic bottles, which we want to avoid for our health and the health of the environment," says Cannon.

Both Cannon and Cole emphasize the importance of quality when selecting a chlorophyll supplement (or any supplement for that matter, as they're not regulated by the FDA). Look for chlorophyll supplement brands without binders or fillers. As for liquid chlorophyll supplements—which are the most convenient for adding to your water—Philosophie's Liquid Sunshine Chlorophyll Drops ($21) and Genestra's Liquid Chlorophyll ($19.50) are two good options.

Oral doses of 100 to 300 mg of chlorophyllin per day in three divided doses have been used safely, but you should always start slowly and work your way up, advises Cannon. You can also take a chlorella powder supplement, which naturally contains chlorophyll and a variety of other nutrients.

As for side effects? Chlorophyll is generally safe, with no toxic effects being reported in over 50 years of clinical use, although it may cause your poop or urine to be a bit darker in color. If you choose to get your chlorophyll from a chlorella powder, however, keep in mind that this microalgae also contains vitamin K and iodine, so it shouldn't be taken with blood-thinning medications, warns Cannon.