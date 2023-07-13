The research on chlorophyll for protection against radiation and heavy metals is promising, but much of it has yet to be proved in humans. The good news: Practitioners have had success using chlorophyll with their patients, and the side effects of chlorophyll are minimal. If you're curious, give it a try and see how you feel. Just chat with your doctor first, especially if you are taking another medication. Or just up your chlorophyll intake the old-fashioned way: by eating your greens!