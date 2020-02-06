Greens Powders Are The Secret To Getting More Veggies: Here's How To Pick One

Mark Hyman, M.D., a functional medicine doctor, says that, “Even with a perfect diet, many things — including depleted soils, the storage and transportation of food, increased stress, and a toxic environment — make it impossible for you to get the nutrients you need solely from the foods you eat.” So while greens powders can certainly help increase your overall nutrient intake and provide what’s missing from your food, you shouldn’t use them as a total replacement for eating vegetables.

Greens powders are often lower in fiber than their whole vegetable counterparts. For example, while a typical serving of greens powders contain one gram of fiber, a single serving of whole broccoli will give you 3.8 grams. Even though some greens powders have supplemental fiber added to them, fiber supplements don’t always provide the same health benefits as the fiber you get from whole foods. There’s also a concern that some of the health-promoting compounds are lost when the vegetables are dried and turned into a powder. They also don’t offer the same satisfaction that chewing whole vegetables does. Studies show that when you chew your food, you tend to feel more satisfied and are likely to eat less during the day. That’s because chewing seems to have a positive impact on the hormones in your gut that control your appetite and satiety levels.

The best approach is to combine a daily dose of greens powder with a diet that’s also rich in plenty of different vegetables.