Sea veggies are edible marine algae or seaweed. Although the only sea vegetable you might be familiar with is the seaweed wrapped around your sushi roll, there is actually a wide variety of red, green, and brown edible sea vegetables. And they are bursting with nutrients, some of which you just can't get from land vegetables.

But where do you start when it comes to this unfamiliar new class of food? Here's everything you need to know about sea vegetables, varieties, benefits, and how to eat them.