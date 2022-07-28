I'm always looking for new ways to make my cooking even healthier without changing the flavors I love. But all the healthy greens powders I've tried in the past haven't exactly impressed—that is, until I tried mindbodygreen's organic veggies+.

I first tried this organic greens powder a few months ago, after seeing the talent on an mbg moves shoot use it as fuel after a workout. She hrecommended mixing it with coconut water, which I promptly tried—and the more I used it, the more I started to incorporate it into various recipes and smoothies. The best part: it didn’t impact the taste at all, and this greens powder quickly became a part of my regular diet.