This Feta Pasta Salad Contains A Hidden Veggie Twist

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh / Sarah Thomas-Drawbaugh

July 7, 2022 — 21:05 PM

If pasta salad hasn't already made it to your summer menu, you’re surely missing out. A filling and flavorful alternative to traditional salad, pasta salads are both highly customizable and nutritious, making for the perfect lunch when you’re low on time or a quick dinner as you’re running out the door. 

I’ve personally been in a Greek salad kick over the last several weeks, so when recipe developer and cookbook author Rachel Mansfield shared her creamy feta pasta salad to Instagram last week, I was eager to try it…but with a twist. While the recipe is already loaded with a variety of fresh veggies from red onion, to cucumber, and roasted red pepper (my favorite), any dish can always do with a little extra boost of nutrients, which is where mbg’s organic veggies+ comes in. 

Adding just one tablespoon of this greens powder to the already flavorful whipped feta dressing will provide a powerhouse blend of sea vegetables, leafy greens, berries, herbs, digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics to your meal without any extra thought. These ingredients comes with a wide array of health benefits, such as support for your body's gut microbiome, digestion, and nutrient absorption.*

Looking to get a little extra fiber in your diet? organic veggies+ is a good source that mixes easily into your pasta salad for some significant health offerings that will add a savory twist to your meal. And if you're not yet sold, this blend can even help balance blood sugar levels, leaving you feeling sustained throughout the day.* 

Creamy Whipped Feta Pasta Salad

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces pasta (or gluten-free pasta) of choice
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, chopped
  • 1/3 cup tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/2 cup cucumber, chopped
  • 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup roasted red peppers, chopped

Whipped feta dressing

  • 1/2 cup feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup plain yogurt
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1 tablespoon chives, chopped
  • sea salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1 tablespoon organic veggies+
Method

  1. Cook pasta per instructions
  2. Run under cool water when ready in a strainer and let it strain the pasta
  3. Add the pasta and pasta salad ingredients to a large bowl and mix together
  4. In a blender, add the dressing ingredients and blend until smooth and creamy
  5. Dress pasta salad with desired amount of dressing (I used it all) and enjoy! I love to let it set and marinate for a couple hours too before serving if I have time.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
