If pasta salad hasn't already made it to your summer menu, you’re surely missing out. A filling and flavorful alternative to traditional salad, pasta salads are both highly customizable and nutritious, making for the perfect lunch when you’re low on time or a quick dinner as you’re running out the door.

I’ve personally been in a Greek salad kick over the last several weeks, so when recipe developer and cookbook author Rachel Mansfield shared her creamy feta pasta salad to Instagram last week, I was eager to try it…but with a twist. While the recipe is already loaded with a variety of fresh veggies from red onion, to cucumber, and roasted red pepper (my favorite), any dish can always do with a little extra boost of nutrients, which is where mbg’s organic veggies+ comes in.