Functional Food
7 Ways People Are Making This Veggies Powder Part Of Their Daily Routine

Kristine Thomason
Kristine Thomason is the health and fitness director at mindbodygreen.
June 9, 2022 — 21:05 PM

What's your favorite way to get your veggies? While we're all for getting your fill of fresh produce, we also know that people lead busy lives, and sometimes you need a simple way to boost your fruit and veggie intake.

That's precisely the reason mbg developed our organic veggies+ greens powder: We wanted to offer a simple, timesaving way to consume even more fruits and veggies, plus a number of other powerhouse ingredients.

The greens powder features a nutrient-rich blend, including organic dark green leafy vegetables, sea vegetables, a fiber blend, probiotics, antioxidant-rich fruits, plus immune-supporting turmeric and ginger.* What's more, when mbg developed organic veggies+, taste was a priority (many reviewers have even complimented its pleasant flavor), to make it more versatile and palatable for daily use.

That's why we love hearing all the tasty ways mbg reviewers use this functional greens powder. Consider their testimonials a bit of inspiration for your daily diet.

"I use it to boost my baking."

"This is such an amazing product. I use it daily to boost my smoothies, in baking (mbg pumpkin loaf recipe, which was a huge hit), and even by itself in water from time to time. I feel so much more energized and focused the day after having it, I really can't recommend it enough!"*

—Antonia P.

"I drink it with coffee and tea."

"I was hesitant to try this—as I hate most powders—especially the 'green ones.' Nothing I hate more than a powder that tastes like the bottom of a swamp...but this is amazing!!! I cannot get enough of it. I drink it with coffee and tea with added turmeric. For the first time ever...my hair and nails and skin look great, my joints feel significantly better, and digestion is improving.* I'm finally not forcing veggie intake on myself because with this, not only do I love it, but I know with adding this to my diet, I am guaranteed the best kind of organic veggies daily.* Right now I get a delivery every two weeks and absolutely love it."

—Reilly B.

"I've tested it in overnight oats, and next I want to try banana nice cream."

"I love veggies, but I don't always have the chance to eat as many as I'd like. Enter veggies powder! I knew I could likely mix this into smoothies and enjoy it, which I certainly did. However, I really wanted to test this product by adding it to other things, like my overnight oats, for instance. The results were amazing! It mixed in so well, no gritty texture, no harsh/bold flavors. It paired so well with berries and gave my oatmeal a very rich flavor. So easy to add in and such a bonus getting all the benefits (some of my faves being anti-inflammatory properties and increasing my intake of sea veggies) of this product—all before 9 a.m.*

My next attempt will be adding this to banana nice cream for an end-of-day treat and attempt at more veggies. Give this a try, even if only for your smoothies or for any other daring culinary adventure, and I think you'll be pleasantly satisfied and surprised!"

—Clara

"It mixes well with orange juice."

"Using this product gives me peace of mind knowing I am getting extra nutrients every day.* It mixes well with fresh orange juice!"

—Martha F.

"I put a scoop in my smoothie every morning."

"I have been using this for six months, and I love the way it has made me feel. I have more energy, and it has helped ease the bloating that I used to get.* I put a scoop in my smoothie every morning and I'm good for the rest of the day!"

—Fran P.

"I've even mixed with soups and salads."

"Great way to get my daily greens, especially these days when it's harder to get fresh veggies.* Tastes great and have even mixed with soups and salads! Highly recommend!"

—Brian P.

"It's great simply diluted in water."

"This is hands-down the best green veggie powder I have tasted. It's easy to mix with your favorite smoothies or simply diluted in water."

—Alexandra A.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
